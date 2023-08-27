Aaron Rodgers Delivers Powerful Message to Jets OL Mekhi Becton

After the New York Jets beat the New York Giants 32-24 in the preseason finale on Saturday August 26, Aaron Rodgers heaped a ton of praise on his teammate Mekhi Becton.

“I just told him [Mekhi Becton] that I love him [on the sideline]. He has come a long way. I’m really proud of him. The way that Mekhi has grown this month has been really spectacular. I don’t know if you guys get a chance to talk to him a whole lot, but I just feel like his head is in a really good spot and he feels like he is part of it,” Rodgers said.

“He has been playing well. I’m not sure you know what the film is going to show but it felt like out there that he protected well. It is amazing to see when you empower people, when you encourage people, and you wrap your arms around people. You see the personality start to come out and the confidence start to grow. I think that is what we tried to do with Mekhi. Make him feel like he is a part of this and make him feel important. He has returned that love, trust, and support with really good play.”

Becton Has Seized the Day and Snagged a Starting Gig for Jets

The analytics back up Rodgers’ words after the game. Becton only allowed a single pressure against the Giants, per TruMedia via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

When you consider the entire four game preseason for the Jets, Becton only allowed three pressures across 47 pass blocking snaps, per Rosenblatt.

That play has warranted a starting gig. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that after the game saying Becton is his starting right tackle “as of now.”

That was an odd way to phrase that, but nonetheless it has been a remarkable turnaround for the former first round draft choice.

A few weeks ago, Becton couldn’t finish a game without pulling himself out. Then on Saturday he solidified a starting gig to help protect Rodgers in an all-in season.

Former Jets OL Cameron Clark Deserves His Flowers for Becton Turnaround

Cameron Clark was initially brought into the league as the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

However, a severe spinal injury forced him to retire early from the game of football. Clark transitioned from being a player to working with offensive lineman in a coaching and private training role.

The Jets hired him during the spring as a seasonal intern and he was with the team from April through August. According to Rich Cimini, Clark’s role was to make sure Becton didn’t throw away his career.

Becton has gone through his fair share of demons with weight gain, multiple knee surgeries, and confidence issues. Clark helped him sort through those and realize his best self.

Clark’s internship ended last Thursday, per Cimini, but the former draft pick has made a strong case to be brought back in a full-time role on a team level or perhaps even in a private role working with Becton.

Saleh said after the Giants game that the key for Becton is to not get complacent with how far he has come. There is so much more work to be done, but it has been an encouraging turnaround that might have just saved Becton’s NFL career.