$18 Million Draft Pick Predicted to Be Jets’ Biggest Bust in 2022

Everyone has universally accepted that the major pivot point for the New York Jets 2022 season is Zach Wilson.

While you can make a strong argument for that narrative, especially since Wilson touches the ball on every single play, you could make an even stronger argument for offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

The former first-rounder’s success or failure this season could drastically change the outlook for this upcoming season. One analyst predicted how he believes that will all play out in 2022.

Sad State of Affairs

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report was recently tasked with predicting the biggest bust on every NFL team’s roster heading into next season.

For the Jets he picked the often low-hanging fruit that is Becton and said he could be the thing that ultimately “holds them back”:

“If Becton has issues with his conditioning and struggles to shake off the rust or misses a large amount of time again, the Jets offense will be limited in terms of its capabilities.

Gang Green has done a nice job revamping the offensive side of the ball to end a lengthy rebuild and emerge as a contender in 2022, but Becton could be the weak link that holds them back.”

After months of uncertainty, Becton reported for training camp in the best shape of his professional career.

He was praised by fans and the media alike for reconfiguring his body during the time away ahead of camp.

Although it is fair to say there is a difference between being in physically good shape and football shape.

A fan recorded a clip from training camp practice where Becton stumbled over to the side and puked up an unhealthy amount of liquid. After hunching over for another moment the former Louisville product once again upchucked all over the field.

Becton eventually took a knee and spit up some more before ultimately returning to practice.

Mekhi Becton letting some demons out at #Jets camp pic.twitter.com/DfSmzXl06y — drew (@dr3w_29) August 2, 2022

Kay’s assessment is correct, if Becton can’t stay healthy or falters in any way, the Jets have no one else to turn to on the bench.

Although if he stays healthy, Becton has a chance to be special. The Becton situation will be the true pivot point of the Jets season.

A Slow Grind

At the beginning of training camp head coach Robert Saleh ended the competition before it ever truly began saying George Fant will be on the left and Becton will be on the right.

Mekhi hasn’t played on the right side since college, so it was always going to be a bit of an adjustment. The same can be said for the big man getting into football shape.

All offseason he had been both rehabbing from last year’s devastating injury and preparing for the birth of his first child.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) has been in the building ‘every day’ + he has ‘no restrictions from my understanding with the knee’ + ‘his weight is getting down’ + ‘he looks really good’: 🎥 @CBSSportsHQ #TakeFlight #JetsCamp @TommyTranTV pic.twitter.com/hGDKDk52yk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 21, 2022

Despite the slow start to camp with heat exhaustion and being as big as he is, Becton has gotten better every day.

Saleh recently praised him for overcoming all of these obstacles and getting all of his practice reps in.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh praised OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) ‘he looks good, today was a really good day for him’ + says he’s just getting stronger as we are moving through practices: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/bhO2yvB4wb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 29, 2022

In two years, Becton hasn’t been able to consistently stay on the field. He was originally selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and signed an $18 million rookie contract.

There was an offseason full of drama with multiple different outlets suggesting the big man had played his final snaps for the green and white.

People questioned his desire to be great, his conditioning, his weight, and through all of that Becton has shut up a lot of people, at least through the early portion of training camp.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) stayed after practice to get some extra work in + also gave a special s/o to #JetsNation for their support: 🎥 @nyjets on IG #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/Xf5UpWrkel — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 29, 2022

On several occasions, the big man has stayed after practice and has gotten extra work in when everyone else went on to do different things.

The proof will be in the pudding when the regular season starts, but it appears Becton has turned a new leaf and is ready to realize his full potential in 2022.

