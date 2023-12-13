Jets Set to Part Ways With $18 Million Starter This Offseason: Insider

It sounds like the Mekhi Becton era is coming to an end with the New York Jets this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared some interesting intel when answering a mailbag question on his podcast on Wednesday, November 29 about whether or not Gang Green could franchise tag Becton this offseason.

“I do not foresee Mekhi Becton going back to the Jets in any form next year. They are not going to tag him, I can tell you that much & I’d be really surprised if they signed him unless it was a one-year prove-it deal,” Cimini explained on “Flight Deck.” Mekhi Becton is just not the Jets’ cup of tea, I think this coaching staff would like to move on, & to be quite honest I think Mekhi Becton would like to move on as well & get a fresh start somewhere else.”

Sounds like we are coming to the end of the #Jets – Mekhi Becton era. Rich Cimini of ESPN was answering a mailbag question on his show back on Nov. 29 on whether Becton could get franchise tagged this offseason: ‘I do not foresee Mekhi Becton going back to the Jets in any… pic.twitter.com/5kgj5Qwfxa — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 12, 2023

Jets Have to Make a Decision on Becton’s Future

During the offseason, the Jets declined the fifth-year option on Becton’s $18.4 million rookie contract. Becton is now scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent during the 2024 offseason.

So far this year, Becton has appeared in 12 out of 13 possible games. That is the most games he has appeared in a single season since his rookie campaign back in 2020 (14 games).

Becton, 24, will turn 25 ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

If the Jets decide to let Becton walk, they will be setting themselves up for a very precarious situation.

Both Jets starting tackles from Week 1 of the 2023 season are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in veteran Duane Brown and Becton. Brown could decide to walk away from the game at 38 years of age.

That would force the Jets to replace both starting tackles on top of everything else they hope to accomplish this offseason.

It’s certainly not impossible, but that would put a lot of pressure on general manager Joe Douglas to deliver in an all-in season with Aaron Rodgers expected back at the helm.

Jets Options With Becton Are Limited

Becton had the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of any Jets offensive player against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

He finished with a 48.2 and his pass blocking was graded at a 39.5.

Dan Hanzus of the NFL Media Group said the “only negative” from the Jets versus the Texans was, “Mekhi Becton getting repeatedly destroyed.” He said that a “clean break” in the offseason between the Jets and Becton, “is necessary.”

Only negative for Jets today: Mekhi Becton is getting repeatedly destroyed. Clean break in offseason is necessary. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 10, 2023

Jets analyst Connor Rogers admitted that it was a “tough one” for Becton against the Texans.

“If he’s back, they need to find some kind of bridge deal. Franchise tag number just doesn’t make sense at this point,” Rogers explained.

Been a tough one for Becton today. If he's back, they need to find some kind of bridge deal. Franchise tag number just doesn't make sense at this point https://t.co/oM6KYr2L9M — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) December 10, 2023

We won’t know the franchise tag number for the offensive line until later this offseason, but the number in 2023 was $16.66 million.

That figure would make him the No. 11 highest-paid left tackle in football. If he ends up at right tackle, that annual salary would make him the No. 9 highest-paid right tackle in the league, per Over The Cap.

Cimini emphatically said that Becton won’t be getting tagged by the Jets. That leaves the Jets with two potential options if they want to retain Becton, sign him to a prove-it deal or a long-term deal.

A long-term deal with real guaranteed dollars would be dangerous considering Becton’s questionable injury history. During his four-year career to date, Becton has missed 36 games.

Although on the open market, maybe another NFL team would be willing to hand Becton a long-term deal. Players consistently get overpaid in free agency and that is especially true at a scarce position like offensive tackle.

If everyone else is scared about his injury history, that could push Becton back to the Jets. A one-year prove-it deal could be best in all party’s interests.

Gang Green desperately needs offensive tackles. Becton wants to get a big payday. This could be a suitable bridge for now and then things can be reevaluated in 2025.