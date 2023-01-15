Jets Making Ex-First Rounder Change Positions in 2023: Report

The New York Jets are making another audible at the line of scrimmage.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Gang Green “is expected” to move Mekhi Becton back to left tackle for 2023.

Mekhi Becton’s History of Musical Chairs in Jets Trenches

When Becton was originally selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, he was projected to be a left tackle.

That is the reason the front office chose him over standout offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs who was projected as a right tackle prospect in that same draft class.

After showing a lot of promising flashes in his first season, the former Lousiville product has only appeared in 48 snaps over the last two years due to injuries.

Now heading into a massively important fourth season the Jets are shifting him back to his “natural position”, per Cimini.

Becton is under contract through the 2023 season and has a fifth-year option that the team has to make a decision on in May.

Cimini says there is “virtually no chance his fifth-year option is exercised.” This means 2023 will become a contract year for the former first-rounder.

After the season was over, Becton spoke with the media for the first time in months and all of the beat reporters came back with the same conclusion, Becton is looking incredibly slim.

Updated Mekhi Becton Weight Details Coming In

The former Lousiville product did appear very slim, but sometimes it is hard to tell how much weight someone has lost.

According to Cimini, Becton is down to 370 pounds after dropping 15 pounds over the last two weeks. That isn’t enough for the big man, Cimini says he is “looking to lose another 15 or 20.”

A lot of fantastic news coming in on OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) from Rich Cimini of ESPN: – Down to 370 pounds after losing 15 in last 2 weeks, plans to lose an additional 15-20.

– The #Jets "are expected" to move him back to left tackle Happy for Big Ticket! #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Q6yuPTAFQ9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 15, 2023

Back when he was preparing himself for the 2020 NFL draft, his listed weight at the NFL Combine that year was 363 pounds for context.

If he loses the weight he plans on losing, Becton would put himself in the 355 to 350 range.

With all of the uncertainty at offensive tackle in 2023, Becton is arguably the most important piece to the puzzle.

George Fant is a pending free agent. Max Mitchell’s rookie campaign ended due to blood clots. Duane Brown could retire.

That doesn’t leave many pieces on the board left for the green and white.

If Becton can stay healthy and show what he’s capable of the world will be his oyster. The Jets will have a blindside protector and Becton could receive a monster contract extension.