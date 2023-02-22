Jets First-Rounder Roasts Replacement Rumors With 3-Character Response

The New York Jets could strongly consider hitting the eject button on one of its top draft picks this offseason.

The Jet Press Twitter account suggested on Wednesday, February 22 that the team could explore signing recently released offensive lineman Taylor Lewan in free agency.

“Injuries are obviously a concern here, but the Jets might inquire. There’s the connection with Keith Carter and the Jets could use a LT.”

It didn’t take long for offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to see the tweet and he quickly responded with three laughing emojis.

Taylor Lewan Might Not Make as Much Sense for Jets as You Think

The Bussin’ With The Boys podcast revealed the news on Twitter that the Titans were cutting Lewan on Wednesday, February 22.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The Tennessee Titans are releasing the boy, Taylor Lewan After 9 years in the two-tone blue and being a pivotal piece in turning things around in a Tennessee, the great ride has come to an end for the 3x Pro Bowler. — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 22, 2023

The 31-year-old who will turn 32 before the start of the 2023 season has been beaten down over the years.

Lewan hasn’t started a full NFL season since 2017. All in all the former Michigan product has missed 35 games during that stretch of time.

Fans didn’t seem to be too happy with TJP’s suggestion that the Jets should replace Becton with an “older injury-prone player.”

Literally used an older injury prone player to replace mekhi? Interesting decisions — key (@ItsMeKey407) February 22, 2023

If the injuries weren’t enough of a reason to rule this one out, it appears there would be some potential friction between Lewan and a new member of the Jets coaching staff.

This offseason Gang Green hired two former Titans coaches in Todd Downing and Keith Carter. When both were fired by Tennessee Lewan came out on his podcast and let it all loose on how he felt about the two individuals.

“Keith and I have had a very up-and-down relationship, and I think it’s ended at a much higher point,” Lewan said on The Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “When Keith first got there, the way he came in and the way he was trying to act towards everybody, like very disrespectful… very authoritative, but in a very like dictatorship-type of way.”

Mekhi Becton Is the Ultimate Pivot Piece for Jets in 2023

While on the surface a Lewan signing would seem to make sense based on positional need and coaching connection, the Jets would be better served going in a different direction.

If the big man doesn’t retire, let some other NFL team invest their free agent dollars in the injury-prone offensive tackle.

Becton, the former No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, laughed off the replacement idea on social media. He seems to have quiet confidence that he is going to figure everything out this offseason.

It seems so long ago that the former Louisville product was taking the league by storm as a talented rookie.

Due to a myriad of injuries, Becton has only played in a portion of one regular season game over the last two calendar years.

If Becton can come back at full strength and live up to the billing of his draft status that could drastically impact the ceiling of the Jets in 2023.

Right now the offensive tackle room and specifically the left tackle position is a complete mystery. However, if Becton can be the guy everyone thinks he can that changes how you perceive this overall offensive line and what this team is truly capable of.