Bottom Feeder NFC Team Poaches Ex-Jets Youngster off Waivers

Former New York Jets running back Michael Carter didn’t last very long in the unemployment line.

24 hours after the green and white waived Carter he has found a new home. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to share the news on X previously Twitter that the Arizona Cardinals “claimed” the talented runner off of waivers.

Former #Jets RB Michael Carter was claimed by the #AZCardinals, source tells @BleacherReport. Carter had an impressive 2021 rookie campaign in New York, totaling nearly 1k scrimmage yards on 4.3 YPC. He also had 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/3pw18474mY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 15, 2023

Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Carter’s Departure

The Jets cut Carter on Tuesday, November 14. Head coach Robert Saleh’s first media availability after the news became public was on Wednesday, November 15.

“[I] love Michael, I think everyone recognizes how great of a teammate he has been over the last couple of years. Really appreciate all of the things he has done,” Saleh said. “We wanted to give Izzy [Israel Abanikanda] an opportunity. He is a good young back and we felt like it wouldn’t be fair for Michael to sit there and rot on the bench.”

The former North Carolina product had appeared in all nine games for the Jets this season, but his snaps were lower than they have ever been. After playing in 50 and 48 percent of the snaps through his first two seasons, Carter was cut down to only 25 percent in 2023.

In the last game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Carter was benched after committing an illegal chop block.

“He has been so good to us, we felt like for him, just to get an opportunity to go play for a team that would allow him to tote the rock and kind of be the featured back that we all think he can be. Part of it is him being a victim of being a part of a running back room that has three different ball players,” Saleh explained.

Saleh was “pretty sure” he was going to get claimed off of waivers and he did by a team that held one of the top spots in the Cardinals due to their poor record (2-8).

How It All Likely Went Down Between Carter and the Jets

Will Parkinson posted on X previously Twitter what most likely occurred between the Jets and Carter that led to his release.

“The Jets said we’re gonna make you [Carter] inactive on gamedays and they likely agreed to a release so he could latch on elsewhere and do right by the player. [It] frees up a spot on the 53 [man roster] and allows MC to get PT [playing time] somewhere else.”

Most likely thing that happened was the Jets said we’re gonna make you inactive on gamedays and they likely agreed to a release so he could latch on elsewhere and do right by the player, frees up a spot on the 53 and allows MC to get PT somewhere else so yes after was made INACT https://t.co/hquOJha4Ni — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 15, 2023

Parkinson later confirmed that’s, “exactly what happened.”

Saleh admitted that Carter has been frustrated with his minimized role and the team decided to do him a solid with this maneuver. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic also said that Carter “was upset” previously with some of the Jets other moves at the position.

After Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL the team traded for James Robinson. Carter expressed confusion with that move because he thought the team was going to lean on him instead.

This offseason when rumors popped up that the Jets could be interested in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Carter sounded off on Twitter that the team didn’t need him. Those posts were quickly deleted minutes later.

Now Carter can carve out a new role in the desert as the Jets move in a new direction with its backfield.