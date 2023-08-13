Michael Carter Responds to Dalvin Cook Rumors After Jets-Panthers Game

The New York Jets running back group balled out versus the Carolina Panthers on Saturday August 12.

After the game, Michael Carter was asked if this room is trying to prove to the organization that they don’t need free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

“Nah, I feel like for the most part we ignore it because talk is cheap,” Carter told the media. “Obviously Dalvin is a great player. Dalvin is probably one of the best college football running backs of all-time, in my opinion. You know growing up in North Florida, he is a really good player. But at the same time we feel like we’re great players too. We are just young in our careers, we’re all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals.

Nothing but respect for [No.] 4 [Cook] though, you know what I mean, nothing but respect, but we aren’t really focused on that. We’re just trying to get better and grind.”

Jets Running Back Room Showed Pop vs. Panthers

Carter and the rest of the backfield earned top placement on Michael Obermuller’s risers list after the preseason game against Carolina.

As a team Gang Green churned out over 141 rushing yards thanks to seven different rushers. The most impressive of which was Carter and talented rookie Israel Abanikanda.

The former North Carolina product toted the rock four times for 19 yards averaging 4.8 yards per clip. MC1 also contributed to the passing game leading the team with 34 receiving yards on two receptions.

Izzy led the team in carries with 12 and made the most of them with 56 rushing yards which also led the team on a 4.7 yards per clip average. He was also the team’s second leading receiver with 31 yards on three catches.

This pop from the backfield led to many social media users suggesting that perhaps the team doesn’t need Cook after all. The former Minnesota Vikings standout visited the team earlier this offseason and has been rumored to eventually sign here in New York.

Getting Into the Weeds on Cook’s Free Agency and Breece Hall’s Recovery

Some people have described Cook’s free agency plans as “delayed” since being cut by the Vikings. We are in the middle of training camp and the start of the preseason slate. People have openly wondered what could possibly be the hold up in him finding his next team?

However, Zac Hiller, Cook’s agent, described to me over text that it isn’t a delay but rather a “process” on Sunday August 13.

Cook is in no rush to sign and quite frankly why would he be? If he wants insert price and a team isn’t willing to pay that cost, why would he sign now?

Instead Cook is being incredibly patient. If we get closer to the season and nothing changes, he will have to make a decision on his football future.

If a major injury happens to someone’s backfield, Cook could get more money from one of the already interested teams or a new team could enter the mix and get desperate. Quite frankly it only benefits him to wait.

The Jets are also being patient and aren’t rushing to sign Cook, despite having the ample cap space to do so. One of the reasons for that is the rehab and recovery of running back Breece Hall.

He hasn’t been taken off the PUP list yet, but the expectation is that move is inevitably on the horizon. New York is trying to be overly cautious to make sure Hall is 100 percent before they throw him on the football field.

Despite some of the pops in the backfield during the preseason, Cook is on a different level compared to some of these younger backs. He would add a dynamic element to this team, but it all comes down to the price.