Jets Receiving Flurry of Trade Calls on $4.2 Million Youngster: Report

A surprising player has garnered a ton of interest ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports revealed ahead of Week 8 that the New York Jets have received more trade inquiries about running back Michael Carter than bigger name Dalvin Cook.

Glazer mentioned three NFL teams that are currently buyers looking for a running back ahead of the deadline:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

A Struggling Jets Player That Could Benefit From a Change of Scenery

Cook has been heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline because of his name brand, sizable contract, and previous production. However, he will prove difficult to move due to his poor play and contract structure.

Although a player that could be a bit more palatable to another team is Michael Carter.

He is only 24 years of age, and he still has a year and a half left on his rookie contract. The former North Carolina product inked a four-year deal for $4.3 million shortly after he heard his name called in the draft.

Carter showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, but it has been all downhill since. All of his major statistics have exponentially decreased year-over-year.

This season he has carried the ball eight times for 38 yards. Carter has also caught nine passes for an additional 44 yards through the air.

He is buried on the Jets depth chart and there is no clear path to more playing time outside of a future injury. Perhaps a parting of ways would be best for all sides.

A Rookie Ready to Make His Jets Debut in 2023

One of the potential motivating factors of ditching Carter would be the new opportunities that would be available for rookie Israel Abanikanda.

Izzy hasn’t been active member of the gameday roster since the season began and he has patiently bided his time on the bench.

However, it’s finally time for the Jets to explore door No. 2.

This Gang Green offense needs a spark and fortunately that’s exactly what Izzy brings to the table.

While Carter was getting significantly worse each season over the last three years, Izzy was accomplishing the opposite. During his last three seasons in college at Pitt, he got exponentially better each year from a statistical perspective.

Izzy’s final season at Pittsburgh resulted in 1,577 yards from scrimmage, 21 total touchdowns, and a healthy average of 6.3 yards per scrimmage touch.

Although what has held him back from making an impact on the roster is the natural progression from college to the pros.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the “big thing for him” is developing an ability to pass protect and “learning the protection schemes.”

In addition to that, Izzy can get on the field more by becoming a dominant special teams’ player. Saleh does believe when he gets his opportunity, “it’s gonna be pretty cool.”

"Izzy Abanikanda is doing a really nice job. The juice is there, the speed is there. He's learning. The big thing for him is gonna be about protections & learning the protection schemes. Taking advantage of special teams, & trying to fight his way onto the active roster for… pic.twitter.com/rQk6xDGHOQ — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 25, 2023

Essentially, it’s about Izzy rounding out his game as a football professional. One thing that could accelerate that process is trading away Carter. There are only a few days left until the NFL trade deadline closes until the offseason.