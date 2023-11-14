Jets Surprisingly Cut $3.8 Million Draft Pick: ‘Message Sending Move’

On Sunday, November 12 the New York Jets benched Michael Carter versus the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, November 14 they cut ties with the talented running back.

Gang Green announced the move on X previously Twitter, “We’ve released RB Michael Carter.”

We've released RB Michael Carter. 📰 https://t.co/3F1PVQAzjp — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic confirmed Carter was “benched during the Raiders game after a chip block penalty.” Although he admitted that the news of him being cut caught him off guard.

Michael Carter has not been the same player since his rookie season. Was upset when the #Jets traded for James Robinson. Was the primary third down back this season and was struggling in that role. He was benched during the Raiders game after a chip block penalty but did not… https://t.co/Pj197H7R9D — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 14, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN called it a “surprise move” but also “A message-sending move by the Jets.”

Carter played only 8 snaps on Sunday night. He was benched after his chop-block penalty early in the third quarter. A message-sending move by the #Jets. https://t.co/bMeadpTgvR — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 14, 2023

Carter Could Be the First of Many Changes for the Jets

Head coach Robert Saleh hinted that “personnel” changes were being discussed behind the scenes after so much offensive ineptitude. However, he wouldn’t reveal those details at the time of his presser on Monday, November 13.

Carter is 24 years of age and originally entered the NFL as the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He showed flashes during his rookie season, but it never got better than that during his two and a half years with the team.

All in all, the former North Carolina product ran the ball 269 times for 1,079 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He also contributed to the receiving game with 92 catches for 681 yards.

Carter still had another year and a half of cheap team control on his rookie deal. He was owed a $940,000 base salary in 2023 and a $1.05 million salary in 2024.

Saleh said during his media availability on Monday that the team needed to find ways to generate offense. Carter struggled with drops, penalties, and his change of pace role on the team this season.

The Start of a New Era in the Jets Backfield

Breece Hall will continue to be the straw that stirs the drink offensively for the Jets. However, this release of Carter opens the door to spread the rest of the RB opportunities around.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said, “expect there to be interest” in Carter on the waiver wire based on his “body of work.”

After an impressive rookie season (4.3 yards per rush), Michael Carter was a third-down back this year. Expect there to be interest on waivers with his body of work. Meanwhile, NYJ is expected to give Izzy Abanikanda a shot (plus more snaps for Dalvin Cook). https://t.co/NIBlg7msYh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023

Dalvin Cook looked the best he has all season against the Raiders in Week 10. He only had four carries, but he made the most of them finishing with 26 yards rushing. That 6.5 yards per clip average was the best total by a running back on either team on Sunday Night Football.

Cimini said this “clears the way” for rookie running back Israel Abanikanda.

Izzy entered the NFL this past April as the No. 143 overall pick in the fifth round of the draft. He made the 53-man roster, but he hasn’t been active on gameday all season.

That is set to change in Week 11 on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Exactly how many touches Abanikanda will get in his first NFL game remains unclear, but he has proven to be a quality over quantity guy anyway.

In his three years in college, Abanikanda averaged 5.9 yards per scrimmage touch, 9.3 receiving yards per reception, and 5.6 rushing yards per attempt. Anytime he touches the football there is a chance it can go to the house. During his collegiate career, Izzy scored 31 total touchdowns from scrimmage.