Jets Fans React to Micheal Clemons Destroying an OL in Viral Video

On Sunday the New York Jets got an emphatic 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Fans were buzzing after the victory and over a viral video of Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons absolutely destroying a Bears offensive lineman.

Ben Fennell of NFL Network shared the clip on Twitter:

I can roll with rookie DE Micheal Clemons… Straight 'I'm going through you pass rusher' – this 2nd unit DL for the Jets comes in the game with some ENERGY! So similar to his teammate John Franklin-Myers – who will also casually beat your face in while getting to the QB pic.twitter.com/7xAPM4tZrG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 29, 2022

Clemons fires off the snap and goes with a straight-up bull rush forcing the offensive lineman on the retreat while he is getting thrown into his quarterback.

Jets Fans Provide Some Crazy Reactions

The sexy thing people love seeing from pass rushers is bend and dip techniques however The Buffalo Jet Fan says “most sacks” come from driving another man backward rapidly. Hard to argue with that.

"Bend & Dip is overrated". Most sacks come from driving another man backwards rapidly. #Jets https://t.co/o1O27J9BeM — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) November 30, 2022

A Jets fan had a funny note on Clemons. The pick that the team used to select him in the 2022 NFL draft came from the Chris Herndon Minnesota trade the previous offseason.

In other words, the Jets would eventually land the better tight end (Tyler Conklin, a former member of the Vikings) during free agency and they got a pick to boot.

Sorry to inform Minn fans , but we used that pick we got from ya from the Chris herdon trade for Micheal Clemons …. https://t.co/m5EKNNw4t9 — Brooklyn Nets President (@_MoneyMolina) November 30, 2022

Brandon Thorn is an offensive line guru professionally and he called Clemons a “freak show physically.”

Clemons cross-chop has cooked some OTs this year too. That's what really catches my eye going back to when he dusted Cross around the corner last year in college. Freak show physically. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 30, 2022

He has what some folks in the business call “grown man strength.”

Grown man strength — Saucy Saleh (@Jacko_Leary) November 30, 2022

Micheal Clemons Is a Budding Stud

Clemons is not only intimidating physically at 6-foot-5 and weighing 270 pounds but he has been delivering on the football field.

The talented big man out of Texas A&M has played a “crucial role” on special teams according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

So far this season he has only played 26 percent of the defensive snaps, but it seems like Clemons has opted for the quality-over-quantity approach.

Despite the lack of overall reps, Clemons is the best-graded rookie EDGE by Pro Football Focus this season.

As a run defender, he is the second-best in the league among pass rushers according to PFF’s grading system (84.6).

Not too shabby for the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of April’s draft.

In the original viral video, Fennell compared Clemons to teammate John Franklin-Myers. Perhaps if the Jets ever move on from JFM in the future, the rookie can assume that role of playing inside and outside with full reps.

Clemons cross-trained at every different position on the defensive line this offseason because the coaching staff believed he could handle it. Now that is opening up a ton of opportunities for him to get on the field.

He is already providing that versatility and depth right now off of the bench, but you’d think more reps would equate to some more recognition around the league.

Head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich caught a lot of heat earlier in the season for their defensive line rotation. However, you can’t deny the insane production both in tangible stats and of course in the win column so far this season.

Players like Clemons are coming off of the bench fresh and opposing offensive linemen can only throw their hands up in disbelief.

If the Jets are going to make the playoffs and potentially go on a run it’ll have to be on the backs of this incredible defensive line.