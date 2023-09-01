Mike Evans-Bucs Bombshell Sparks New Jets Trade Rumors

Things appear to be getting choppy between veteran wide receiver Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said a deadline has been set by Evans’ agent regarding contract extension talks.
“If the sides don’t reach a deal by next Saturday, one day before Tampa’s season kicks off. Year 10 could be Evans’ last as a Buc,” Garafolo said.
Evans is entering the final year of his deal featuring a $13 million base salary.
Evans-Jets Trade Conversations on Social Media
Once this news started to circulate on social media over the last 48 hours, people started connecting the dots between Evans and the Jets.
Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio said, “This has Mike Evans eventually to the Jets written all over it.”
Jets Media posted an open question, “Could The New York Jets TRADE for Mike Evans at the Trade Deadline?”
The Buffalo Jet Fan laid out five items that all seem to point to a potential deal happening.
On Thursday, August 31, Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media and left the door open for a big move.
“You just have to be ready when this opportunity comes, you don’t know who or when it’s going to happen but again we‘ve got great flexibility moving forward if that opportunity does present itself.”
The Tide Has Changed for the Jets
The tone has changed in the Evans conversation.
A few weeks ago I asked Trevor Sikkema of PFF on “Boy Green Daily” if there was any chance that the Bucs would trade Evans.
He emphatically responded, “Zero.”
Back on August 1, I checked in with ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler and asked him a similar question about Evans’ potential availability.
He said he just visited Bucs’ training camp and the sense he got was that Evans wanted to retire in Tampa Bay. However, the tone of contract negotiations from early August to the beginning of September has dramatically changed.
That can open the door for the Jets to swoop in and take advantage. New York surprisingly lost veteran wide receiver Corey Davis to retirement which created a void in that room.
Evans could more than fill it and be the true cherry on top for this offense.
He recently turned 30 years of age and has had nine consecutive 1,000-yard-plus receiving seasons to start his career. Evans would add size (6-foot-5, 231 pounds) to a receiving corps in New York that is lacking that quality.
The other thing Evans knows is how to score a lot of touchdowns. In his nine-year career to date, the former Texas A&M product has hauled in over 81 touchdown receptions.
The great thing about Evans or any of the additions for the Jets offense this offseason is they don’t have to be Superman and do it alone. New York has star power and depth so if an opposing defense hones in on one guy that means someone else is involved in a favorable matchup.
Especially when you have a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers throwing around the football.