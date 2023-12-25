Jets Can Cut $40 Million Starter to Sign Rival OL in Free Agency

The New York Jets need to make the offensive line a massive priority this offseason.

One creative way that they can help improve the roster is by moving on from one player to help bring in another. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested that very idea in a column posted on Wednesday, December 20.

Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson has an out in his $40 million contract. If the Jets released him they could save $8.1 million against the cap. Ballentine said the team could then use that money, “toward finding an upgrade in free agency.”

He said the Jets “must target” New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu who is set to be a free agent this offseason.

“If they can sign him in free agency they would have another versatile option who could be the solution at multiple spots,” Ballentine explained.

Jets Can Hit Two Birds With One Stone

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the Jets need likely at least two new starters on the offensive line and it could be more.

Gang Green has a chance, with a potential Onwenu addition, to bring in a new body and skunk a rival at the same time.

Mike Reiss of ESPN said you could make a very strong case that Onwenu should be the Patriots’ “top priority” this offseason.

Onwenu, 26, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He is in the last year of his $3.4 million rookie contract.

Onwenu has appeared in 62 out of 64 possible games since he entered the league back in 2020. On top of his near-perfect attendance, Onwenu has also checked the versatility box on the exam sheet.

This season the starting Patriots offensive lineman has gotten snaps at both right guard (194 snaps) and right tackle (545 snaps), per Pro Football Focus. In his first two years in the league, Onwenu also got snaps at left guard.

Tomlinson Could Be on Borrowed Time With the Jets

Both of the Jets starting offensive tackles from Week 1 are set to be free agents this offseason. If the Jets decide to move on from Tomlinson that would leave three vacancies in the starting lineup in the trenches.

Tomlinson’s best ability has been his availability. The NFL Ironman has started 132 consecutive games over the last seven years. He is the only Jets’ offensive lineman that has remained in the starting lineup this season, every other starter got injured and missed at least one game.

That is something Tomlinson is and should be proud of. Despite his perfect attendance, Tomlinson’s play on the field hasn’t been anywhere near perfect.

In the Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Tomlinson allowed seven pressures and a pair of quarterback hits. When you compare that to the entire Jets O-Line, Tomlinson was responsible for 58 percent of the entire team’s allowed pressure rate.

The Jet Press said on X previously Twitter that Tomlinson “had another awful game” against Washington.

“It’s concerning that on an OL starting mostly backups, their highest-paid starter might be the worst,” TJP continued.

The Jets would save a sizable chunk in cap space ($8.1 million in cap space) if they cut bait with Tomlinson, but they would also have to eat $10.7 million in dead cap.