Jets Pushed to Dump Robert Saleh, Hire Super Bowl Winning Coach

It might be time for some changes.

ESPN radio host, Jake Asman, said on X previously Twitter that if Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is available, New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson “needs to write a blank check.”

I still would be surprised if Pittsburgh fired Mike Tomlin but there is a shelf life to all coaches. If Tomlin is available, Woody Johnson needs to write a blank check. Plus, he has a strong relationship with Aaron Rodgers according to Rodgers himself so he would be on board. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) December 18, 2023

Bringing in Tomlin would be part of a decision to replace current Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

There’s a Chance Tomlin Shakes Free From the Steelers

“I think a mutual parting is possible in Pittsburgh. Not likely, but I think it’s possible in Pittsburgh,” NFL Insider Albert Breer explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“[Where] everyone says this is the time to make a change. Maybe they try to get something for Mike [Tomlin] but I certainly think that would be one that if you’re looking for your curveball surprise that could be it.”

Tomlin, 51, is in the midst of season No. 17 with the Steelers as their head coach.

He has two Super Bowl rings, one as an assistant from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one as the head coach of the Steelers.

Although Tomlin’s biggest claim to fame is his historic winning streak. Every year that he has been the head man for the Steelers they have finished with a .500 or better record.

Tomlin has gone 16 straight seasons and is 7-7 with three games left to go in the 2023 season. To keep that record alive, Tomlin will need to win at least two of the final three contests.

For context, the Jets over that same span of time have only finished with a .500 or better record six times.

However, Tomlin has been criticized for his lack of playoff success and that his message could be growing stale after being in one place for so long.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

More Social Media Push by Jets Twitter to Make a Move for Tomlin

Another ESPN radio host, Ty Butler, begged the Steelers to “Please fire Mike Tomlin so the Jets can hire him.”

Please fire Mike Tomlin so the Jets can hire him, Steelers. 🤌🏾 — Tyriq D. Butler (@TyDButler) December 17, 2023

Breer suggested that a mutual parting of ways could happen between Tomlin and the Steelers. That could be by way of a firing or potentially even via trade.

A social media account shared a clip from WFAN that discussed the possibility of a Tomlin-Jets trade idea.

“I think you have to call the Steelers if you’re the Jets. They are not going to fire him,” radio host Evan Roberts explained.

Legendary radio personality Joe Benigno interjected during the segment and suggested the Jets could offer up their 2024 first-round draft choice as compensation to which Roberts replied, “Yes!”

If you were the #Jets, would you trade a 1st round pick to bring Mike Tomlin in as the next Head Coach?@EvanRobertsWFAN @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/59pLJAVyxv — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) December 19, 2023

The Jets don’t have its second-round pick available in 2024 because of the Green Bay Packers trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers last offseason. Currently the Jets’ pick at No. 7 overall in the first round, per Tankathon. Although that pick could be even higher depending on what transpires over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Speaking of Rodgers, Asman argued that Tomlin has a “strong relationship” with the veteran quarterback which could make this an ideal fit.

Tomlin is a proven winner and would bring with him a sterling resume. We have seen other head coaches have success in one location and then have more somewhere else. Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles would be a prime example.