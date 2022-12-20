Jets Make Final Call on Injured QB Mike White for Jaguars Clash

The New York Jets have made a decision at quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Tuesday, December 20 that Mike White “will not be cleared for contact” and has been ruled out for Week 16.

It appeared unlikely that he would be able to go after missing Sunday’s game versus the Detroit Lions with a short turnaround on Thursday Night Football.

Coach Saleh says WR Corey Davis and DL Quinnen Williams are trending in the right direction. QB Zach Wilson will start Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5cxIkddmYn — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 20, 2022

Mike White Is out, Zach Wilson Is in for Jets

Saleh said that White’s injury will be a “week-to-week” evaluation moving forward. He also said he doesn’t believe that this rib injury will keep White out for the season.

That means Zach Wilson will get his second straight start this week. Saleh said on Monday that if White was unable to go they’d start Wilson.

In his first start in over a month the former BYU passer put up some roller coaster numbers against the Detroit Lions:

317 passing yards

Averaged 9.1 yards per attempt

51 percent completion percentage

On Thursday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets will be hoping for a little bit more consistency. The splashy plays were exciting but it wasn’t sustainable throughout the course of the entire game.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.