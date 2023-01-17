Jets Have ‘Mutual Interest’ With 5-Year QB Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Jets are ready to make a move at the game’s most important position.

During exit interviews on Monday, January 9, Gang Green quarterback Mike White revealed that there is “mutual interest” between him and the team ahead of free agency.

“Yeah, they have expressed that interest in me, but like I said earlier and I’m sure they’d be the first to agree that things change very fast in this league. We’ll see what happens and how everything plays out but I have expressed interest and so have they. It is my first time hitting free agency I don’t really know how it goes so learning on the fly.”

Jets Need Bodies at the QB Spot

Right now the Jets only have two quarterbacks under contract ahead of 2023: Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler.

Streveler was a practice squad player throughout the 2022 season and figures to be there again in 2023. That means the Jets still need to find answers at quarterback on the active roster.

Wilson is likely slotted for the QB2 or QB3 role depending on who else the team adds. One player that would at least provide them a floor heading into the offseason is re-signing Mike White.

At least that could protect you from a total disaster if the team swung and missed on all of their available options this offseason.

There was a thought in the middle of all the hype that White could command a significant salary on a multiyear deal this offseason, however, that chatter faded with how the season ended.

This past year he played on a $2.54 million restricted free-agent tender. The 27-year-old, who will be 28 by the start of the 2023 season, is set to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in his professional career.

While White won’t be getting the bag he thought he would, there is still a path to a very nice contract.

According to Boardroom, the top 10 highest-paid backup quarterbacks this past year ranged anywhere from $3.1 million to $7.5 million.

Mike White Is No Longer the Solution for the Jets

White controlled his own destiny at the end of the season. If he could have found a way to end the Jets’ playoff drought and put up some numbers, White would have been paid handsomely.

However his rib injury never fully healed and he was unable to deliver for his team at the end of the season. If he is re-signed by the Jets, he figures to be the primary backup.

White no longer has a realistic chance at fighting for the QB1 role heading into 2023 because the Jets are going big-name hunting at quarterback.

Gang Green Owner Woody Johnson spoke with the media on Thursday, January 12, and said he was “absolutely” willing to spend to upgrade at quarterback and called it the “missing piece.”

Woody Johnson on if he’s willing to spend what it takes to upgrade at QB: “Absolutely.” “That’s the missing piece.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 12, 2023

If the Jets are going to invest significant assets into the position, that means there won’t be a faux quarterback competition in training camp.

For the first time in a long time, the Jets have a chance to squash the revolving door at the QB position for many years to come.