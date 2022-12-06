Jets Send Message on Mike White’s Future After Breakout

The New York Jets made a quarterback change after the 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 20.

In those two starts since that decision was made, Mike White has put up absolute video game numbers and has achieved a 1-1 record:

Averaged eight yards per attempt

Averaged 342 passing yards per game

Three passing touchdowns and one rushing score

Robert Saleh Says Everything by Saying Nothing

The final question Robert Saleh answered during his media availability on Monday, December 5 was regarding the possibility that White could be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback and also that he just happens to be a better football player straight up over Zach Wilson.

Saleh smiled and said, “one week at a time, one week at a time guys.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if he’s open to the possibility that Mike White is their long term QB & just happens to be a better football player than Zach Wilson? Saleh smiled & stated, ‘one week at a time, one week at a time guys’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/YC6VXXPKqI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 5, 2022

Earlier in the presser, Saleh reiterated that the plan is for Zach Wilson to get back on the football field at some point this season.

However, the coach seemingly left the door open for that plan to change by saying Mike White has a chance to “make some noise” with his opportunity.

Earlier this season the coach said he would never bench Zach Wilson. Then he changed his mind.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. White has an opportunity to change the coach’s minds by quelling his Buffalo Bills demons from 2021 and firmly taking grasp of this QB1 role moving forward.

In the wise words of Captain Planet, “the power is yours” Mike White to change your destiny.

Some Believe QB1 Is Already Decided for Jets

Some fans and analysts believe that this upcoming rematch with the Bills will decide whether or not the Jets stick with White or go back to Wilson.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic argued that he has already seen enough from White. On the Can’t-Wait Podcast, Rosenblatt said regardless of whether or not White struggles in this Bills game he should remain the starter throughout the rest of 2022.

On #CantWait Pod, @ZackBlatt argued #Bills game shouldn't decide whether or not #Jets stick w/ Mike White moving forward or flip to Zach Wilson. He isn't saying MW will have a bad game, but even if he does, he thinks sticking w/ White gives #TakeFlight best chance at playoffs. — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 6, 2022

In two starts, White has won one game emphatically (Chicago Bears) and should have, would have, could have one the other one versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Just from an eye test, the offense has appeared a lot different with White under center versus Wilson this year. The statistical nuggets back up the eye test as well.

Last year when the Jets hosted Buffalo, White was at the height of his powers. Unfortunately, it all came down like a house of cards in a brutal 45-17 loss:

24-of-44

Four interceptions

251 passing yards

White was so bad that he was benched at the end of the game for veteran Joe Flacco. It was a house of horrors and that marked the end of his run as the starting quarterback for the Jets.

How will he respond in his first chance at revenge on Sunday? The answer to that question may determine the present and quite possibly the future of the Jets quarterback questions.

If he struggles it would be very tempting for the Jets to make a quarterback change back to Wilson. Especially considering the schedule lightens up with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars in back-to-back home games after Buffalo.