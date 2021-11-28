Elijah Moore Looks at Crazy Jets QB Carousel as a Positive

The New York Jets have been the laughing stock of the NFL for the last decade.

The things that have transpired so far in 2021 have mostly just added to the punchline.

One of the craziest things so far has been the wild quarterback carousel.

Four different quarterbacks through the first 10 games of the season have gotten some action for the green and white:

Zach Wilson: six games played, four touchdowns to nine interceptions, and has attempted 181 passes.

Mike White: four games played, five touchdowns to eight picks, and has attempted 132 passes.

Joe Flacco: two games played, three touchdowns to zero interceptions, and has attempted 42 passes.

Josh Johnson: two games played, three touchdowns to one interception, and has attempted 45 passes.

While some may crack jokes at that fun fact, one Jets player sees it as a major positive.

The Silver Lining





On the Flight Deck podcast with Rich Cimini, rookie receiver Elijah Moore saw a silver lining in the crazy volatility of the quarterback room:

“A lot of people probably look at it as a negative, but I look at it as a positive. You know if you can do it with anybody then you really can’t be stopped. It is just giving me more confidence that it doesn’t matter who is in there.”

#Jets rookie Elijah Moore has caught passes from 4 different QBs. He sees that as a positive, not a negative. Check out the full interview: https://t.co/g7pBkR5fzD pic.twitter.com/3ET8O6WUlT — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 26, 2021

There has always been the age old question, does the quarterback make the receiver or does the receiver make the quarterback?

If we are going to base that off of an incredibly small sample size in the middle of a rookie season, it doesn’t look like there is much debate.

Moore has excelled regardless of who has had to trot out at quarterback for the Jets.

In nine games played, the former Ole Miss stud has simply produced. He has 33 receptions for 415 yards and five total touchdowns.

That is especially true as of late.

Since Week 8, Moore is seventh in the NFL in receiving yardage (336) and is second in the league in touchdowns during that time span with four, per DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News.

Arrow Is Pointing in the Right Direction





While Moore has proven he can do it with any quarterback tossing him the pigskin, which is incredibly impressive, obviously he has the best chance to put up the best numbers with his star rookie passer.

“Man I can’t wait for Wilson to be back,” Moore told Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast. “Zach being healthy is something everyone in the facility wants. He brings more of a joy and a smile to him playing in the games out there with his brothers.”

The former BYU stud is set to return after missing the last four games with a PCL strain. While Moore didn’t play at all during the preseason due to a quad injury, the tales I was told by people in attendance at Jets practices this summer were legendary.

There was a palpable energy and connection between the two rookies and their chemistry was electric. For a variety of reasons that wasn’t able to be manifested early in the season: playcalling and injuries.

Although all of that is in the past, right now the arrow is pointing in the right direction for both players.

Wilson was able to sit and learn how this offense is supposed to operate. While Moore has continued to gain confidence and that is making him more and more dangerous to cover.

Obviously no one is satisfied with the abysmal record to date, but something Jets fans can hang their hats on is the youth and talent at several key positions.

It has been a long time since the green and white has had a tantalizing combination like this on offense.

