Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre Breece Hall Comment

Oh boy.

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked to describe the 2023 season for running back Breece Hall.

“I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game,” Hackett admitted to the media on Thursday, January 4. “I think that is something that has added a whole dimension to things that we can do. Lining him up at wide receiver, catching the ball from the backfield, and when he touches the ball I mean he can score at any time.”

#Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett provided an absolutely bizarre answer when asked to describe Breece Hall’s season: ‘I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game’ 🤨 ‘That has added added a whole dimension to things that we can do. Lining up at WR,… pic.twitter.com/QkpJDIIVRU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 5, 2024

A media member asked a follow-up question, “When did you realize that he was that effective in the pass game.”

Hackett said the one that “jumps out to him big time” was an example from the Week 8 contest against the New York Giants.

Hackett Gets Roasted on Social Media for His Hall Response

Jets content creator Matt O’Leary unloaded on Hackett after this press conference.

“Not to be dramatic but this Breece Hall quote is really unforgivable for me. I don’t know how this is a real quote from Nathaniel Hackett,” O’Leary explained. “Did Nathaniel Hackett spend any time watching the 2022 New York Jets and the first seven games when Breece Hall was healthy? What was the prep for Nathaniel Hackett when he got this job? That is what I want to know.”

Nathaniel Hackett didn't realize how good Breece Hall was as a pass catcher…#Jets pic.twitter.com/aGiYaTtzPO — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) January 4, 2024

While Hall wasn’t on pace for the same amount of volume in 2022 compared to 2023, he showed explosive traits.

The former Iowa State product averaged 11.5 receiving yards per reception through seven games last year. That was the second-highest average of any running back in the NFL last season.

Something that seemed obvious to Jets fans apparently didn’t hit Hackett’s radar until Week 8 of the 2023 season.

“The Giants game was Week 8 of the season. Week 8! You learned that Breece Hall is really good out of the backfield? Are you kidding me? Oh my God. How is this guy employed,” Jets analyst Jake Asman incredulously asked on “The Jake Asman Show.” “I don’t understand what [Aaron] Rodgers loves about the guy. That is ridiculous!”

Will the Return of Rodgers to the Jets Be the Cure-All Elixer?

Hackett in his debut as the Jets offensive coordinator this season has been awful. Gang Green is dead last in every important offensive category this year.

If he was the OC of any other NFL team he would have been fired already. The reason he hasn’t been with the Jets? Aaron Freaking Rodgers.

Rodgers claims this is a “quarterback-friendly offense” and defended the merits of Hackett by emphatically stating that he has won two MVP awards in the past in this same offense during his days with the Green Bay Packers.

Hackett is returning next season that isn’t up for discussion. Will a healthy Rodgers be able to wave a magic wand to turn this putrid offense into one of the best in the NFL next year? That is what upper management is banking on heading into a critical 2024 offseason ahead of an all-in season.

Whether it works out is still very much TBD.