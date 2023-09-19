Boy Green Daily: Does Patriots’ Historical Dominance vs. Jets Matter in 2023?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether the recent historical dominance by the New England Patriots against the New York Jets actually matters in 2023.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Taylor Kyles a Patriots beat reporter and analyst for “Patriots on CLNS.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Social Post of the Day

Jets linebacker CJ Mosley is ready to turn the page from the Dallas Cowboys to the Patriots:

“Get the bad taste out of our mouth… put our best foot forward… and go back to JetLife and have some fun.”

Big divisional game. Bring the energy to our house. pic.twitter.com/QRzrDnEBSU — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Let us know what you think: does history matter?

Does the #Patriots recent dominance over the #Jets, winners of 14 in a row & 22 of the last 24, matter in 2023? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #NEvsNYJ #TakeFlight #ForeverNE @tkyles39 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 19, 2023

