Giants Tried to Steal Ex-Jets Starter, First Round Pick ‘for Weeks’: Report

You have to give them bonus points for persistence.

Earlier this week the New York Giants signed former New York Jets starter Jarrad Davis to their 53-man roster. He had been on the Detroit Lions roster since March 25 but was moved to the practice squad on August 31.

Although according to a new report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants had been trying to poach him “for a few weeks.” Davis didn’t want to “uproot his family” so he denied the Giants’ advances in hopes that the Lions would promote him to their 53-man roster.

After the Lions declined to activate him for Week 16, he decided to “take the Giants’ offer.” With their depleted linebacking corps due to a host of injuries Duggan said “it wouldn’t be a surprise if he gets an opportunity quickly.”

Jarrad Davis Showed Potential With Jets

If an NFL team attempts to sign you off of a practice squad you have the right to refuse, as Davis did for weeks.

However, it is beneficial for many reasons to go wherever you can be on an active roster.

Players on the practice squad are paid per week and can be released at any time for any reason. On the Lions practice squad, Davis was making $14,000 per week. On a full-season basis that would have translated to $252,000.

Normal practice squad players make $9,200 per week ($165,600 over a full season). However veteran players who have over two years of experience get the Davis payment plan.

The other perk to being on an active roster is some level of financial security.

Unlike the practice squad where you’re paid on a weekly basis if a player signs to an active roster “he will receive a minimum of three weekly paychecks, even if he is released before spending three weeks with the new team,” per Scott Jennings of Hog Haven.

So Davis is now getting a pay raise, a bigger role on an NFL team, and a new opportunity to extend his professional career.

The former No. 21 overall pick in the first round spent a season with the Jets back in 2021 but his campaign was mired by injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.