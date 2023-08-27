Boy Green Daily: Top Takeaways and Standouts From Jets-Giants Game

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we dissect the preseason finale between the New York Jets and the New York Giants while sharing our top takeaways and standouts. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Immediate future of Carter Warren?

Jets-Arizona Cardinals double trade?

A-Rod calls Jets preseason debut, “special” via ESPN

Social Post of the Day

Jets fans got a sneak peek of the Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson connection in the preseason finale.

Join more than 97 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which Jets player has experienced the more remarkable turnaround in your eyes? Zach Wilson or Mekhi Becton?

Which #Jets player has had the more remarkable turnaround this offseason: Zach Wilson or Mekhi Becton? Boy Green Daily POLL OF THE DAY! #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 27, 2023

Which #Jets player has had the more remarkable turnaround this offseason: Zach Wilson or Mekhi Becton?