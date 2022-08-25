Giants Could Be Looking to Poach Promising Jets Prospect: Report

The New York Jets and the New York Giants are set to square off for their annual preseason contest at MetLife Stadium.

Before they get there, they participated in a joint practice for the first time in over 17 years.

It is something head coach Robert Saleh hopes will continue into the future because it just makes “too much sense” with them being down the road. Something else that makes sense is teams scouting one another and taking notes during practice.

That could lead to some players getting swiped in the next week.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Something to Keep an Eye On

Play

Chris Streveler is rising up Jets depth chart, reacting to latest roster cuts Boy Green hops on LIVE for another episode of The Jets Zone to talk about a rising star in Chris Streveler + the latest roster cuts + recapping the Atlanta Falcons preseason game + looking ahead to the preseason finale + your questions! Make sure you like the video + smash that subscribe button! Check… 2022-08-25T13:24:54Z

The Giants added another tight end to the room this week and it highlights a major weakness on their roster.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic said the career reception total of Big Blue’s tight end room is now eight.

That led Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the Jets for The Athletic, to say he “would imagine the Giants have their eye today on” all of the Gang Green tight ends who could be on the roster bubble.

I would imagine the Giants have their eye today on the Jets tight ends on the bubble: Trevon Wesco, Lawrence Cager, Kenny Yeboah. https://t.co/Nvuubu5xKs — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2022

Indicating that when the Jets make their roster cuts at tight end next week that the Giants could be waiting at the end of the rainbow.

For the first time in a long time, the Jets are well stocked at the tight end position. So much so that they’ll have some tough decisions to make in that room during finalcuts:

Roster Construction Questions

Play

Video Video related to giants could be looking to poach promising jets prospect: report 2022-08-25T13:55:09-04:00

The top three names on the depth chart are absolute locks to make the roster in Uzomah, Conklin, and Ruckert.

Now whether they choose to keep more beyond that is up to the team. There is no how-to guide or a right versus wrong way to do it for building an NFL roster.

It is within the realm of possibilities that the Jets keep four tight ends or maybe six wide receivers or only three running backs.

Although one battle that you may want to keep a very close eye on that could have a direct ripple effect on this is the decision at fullback.

If Gang Green dumps Nick Bawden, that could directly open the door to keeping a fourth guy at tight end (Cager or Wesco).

Another possibility is Ruckert, who is continuing to get healthy, playing a quasi-fullback role in his rookie season. With obvious talent and star power above him on the depth chart, he could contribute in a unique way which could get him on the field quicker.

In the same vein that would also lessen the need for a fullback which could also open up an additional roster spot.

#Jets OC Mike LaFleur called TE Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) ‘a grown man’ + explained how he can make an impact from Day 1 w/ his blocking prowess using @OhioStateFB film, ‘he’s gonna make you know that he’s coming all freaking day’: 🎥 @nyjets #Flight2022 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/PCEB90heI3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 24, 2022

Either way, Gang Green can’t keep them all and with that, it seems like the Giants are lurking behind the corner to swipe one of them next week.

You can understand why when you evaluate their depth chart at tight end:

Tanner Hudson

Daniel Bellinger

Austin Allen

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Fans Call for Abrupt QB Change: ‘It’s Time’