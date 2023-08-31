Boy Green Daily: Is the Jets, Giants Rivalry Renewed Ahead of 2023?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether the rivalry has actually been renewed between the New York Jets and the New York Giants ahead of 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Gunny Gumby of NY Jets Situation Report. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Aaron Rodgers receives a warning from the New York Giants.

Bryce Hall took a massive pay cut to stay with the Jets

Thomas Morstead had an epic way to say he’s back.

Zonovan Knight sends first message since joining the Detroit Lions

Social Post of the Day

The Jets released a hype video that we were less than a week away from the official kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday, September 7.

One week until the NFL is back. Get hyped. pic.twitter.com/YK0o74iNBA — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 107 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Is the rivalry back? Heck is it even a rivalry in the first place?

With this recent #Jets, #Giants beef is the rivalry back on like Donkey Kong heading into 2023? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight #NYGiants @NYJets_SitRep — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!