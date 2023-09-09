Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Jets Future, Ranking Excitement Level

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to the very interesting comments made by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Anthony of Cover-1. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Mekhi Becton update ahead of season opener.

Jamison Crowder goes back home to Washington.

A-Rod willing to play until he’s 45?!

Social Post of the Day

A happy birthday to one of the most famous Jets fans on the planet, Adam Sandler!

Social Media Poll of the Day

What is revving your engine as a Jets fan heading into Week 1?

What are you most excited about as a #Jets fan heading into Week 1 vs. the #Bills? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight #BillsMafia #BUFvsNYJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 10, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!