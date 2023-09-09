Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Jets Future, Ranking Excitement Level

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to the very interesting comments made by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Anthony of Cover-1. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
- Mekhi Becton update ahead of season opener.
- Jamison Crowder goes back home to Washington.
- A-Rod willing to play until he’s 45?!
A happy birthday to one of the most famous Jets fans on the planet, Adam Sandler!
What is revving your engine as a Jets fan heading into Week 1?
