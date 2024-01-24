Jets Projected to Receive Multiple Bonus Draft Picks for 2024

The New York Jets have five selections in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Although after the compensatory picks are announced, the green and white are expected to add even more to its pile.

Over The Cap revealed its official comp pick projections in an article posted on Tuesday, January 23. The Jets are set to receive three seventh-round draft choices for its free agency losses this past offseason.

Gang Green lost offensive lineman Nate Herbig to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, quarterback Mike White and hog molly Dan Feeney joined the Miami Dolphins.

Full Details on Jets 2024 Draft Selections

The Jets own four of its own selections in rounds one, three, four, and six. In addition to its own picks, they also own the Denver Broncos fourth-round pick from the Jacob Martin trade.

Gang Green lost its’ 2024 second-round pick as a part of the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers. Its’ fifth-round draft choice was involved in that Martin deal. Finally, the Jets’ own seventh-round draft choice was shipped off in the deal to acquire safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens.

All in all, that leaves the Jets with five total picks in April’s draft. However, these three additional comp picks would put them at eight picks total.

Interestingly one of the Jets picks that they are projected to receive is “Mr. Irrelevant.” That is the nickname given to the person who is drafted with the very last pick.

The most notable former Mr. Irrelevant is quarterback Brock Purdy who earned that distinction during the 2022 NFL draft when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

The holder of the Mr. Irrelevant pick for the 2024 NFL Draft is also a mystery. Depending on how the formula is executed, it could either be the Jets or the Jaguars. The team that doesn't get to pick Mr. Irrelevant will miss out on an extra 7th rounder altogether. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 23, 2024

While the Jets are currently projected to receive it, Nick Korte of OTC said it is a “mystery” who actually ends up with the pick.

“Depending on how the formula is executed, it could either be the Jets or the Jaguars,” Korte explained on X previously Twitter. “The team that doesn’t get to pick Mr. Irrelevant will miss out on an extra 7th rounder altogether.”

The NFL only hands out 32 comp picks each year. Even though the list includes more than 32 names, some teams end up getting the shaft. If the formula falls on the wrong side for the Jets they would receive only two comp picks instead of the three they are projected to receive.

Jets Retain Key Coach on Brand New Contract

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on X previously Twitter that the Jets and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, “have agreed on a new contract.”

The Jets and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton have agreed on a new contract, per source. Jets bring back a key defensive assistant. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 24, 2024

Whitecotton has been a key assistant for the Jets. A lot has gone wrong for the Jets over the last few years but its defensive line play hasn’t been one of them.

Whitecotton has gotten the most out of all of the players he has worked with. Whether it is first-rounders reaching their potential like Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson, or developing an undrafted free agent like Bryce Huff, or even helping a veteran like John Franklin-Myers who was claimed off of waivers.