New Details Emerge on Required Jets Trade Price for Blockbuster QB Deal

It seems like some new details have emerged on a potential big-time trade.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined an ESPN special on Wednesday, February 16 dedicated to Todd McShay’s mock draft 2.0. Schefter’s role on the show was to provide insider nuggets about specific teams’ selections or thought processes.

When it came time to talk about the Jets, Schefter had plenty to say on the subject:

“Well, the real question will be whether or not they [the Jets] stay at 13 because if they find a way to trade for Aaron Rodgers my sense is it would involve that No. 13 pick overall pick. That [draft selection] would head to Green Bay if Rodgers wants to play this upcoming season which is no certainty and if he wants to play in New York which we still don’t know.”

.@AdamSchefter said if #Jets can ‘trade for Aaron Rodgers, my sense is it would involve that 13th overall pick’ + they plan on putting Zach Wilson in ‘bubble wrap’ for a period of time to see if he can ‘grow, improve, & recover from the year he went through’: 🎥 @espn #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/a7yUFSFGha — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 16, 2023

New Details Make a Jets-Packers Trade Even More Pricey

There have been conversations this offseason with insiders proposing potential deals between the Packers and Jets built around conditional picks.

While that still could be possible it now seems clear that it will come in addition to the Jets’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In other words, if the Jets want Rodgers they may have to pay the iron price.

On the surface, it seems easy to convince yourself why you’d want to pull the trigger. Rodgers is incredibly talented, his resume is filled with impressive accolades, and he’d be the most significant possible upgrade at the quarterback position for the Jets this offseason.

The main problem with that price is how long will Rodgers play. Over the last few years, he has been doing this song and dance every offseason of flirting with retirement.

Would the Jets be willing to give up a top pick for just one year of Rodgers? Would Aaron even be willing to commit to more than one year? These are some difficult questions that none of us know the answer to.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.