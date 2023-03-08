Insider Reveals New Jets Discount Trade Price for QB Aaron Rodgers

It seems like the New York Jets could find a solution at QB1 for an insane price.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo joined NFL Now and revealed what it would take to get a trade done with the Green Bay Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers.

“The fact that the Packers are letting Aaron Rodgers talk to other teams pretty much tells you that they’re okay with him moving on. It is not a situation like well you are going to have to give us an offer that we can’t refuse.

No, it’s going to be something where let’s get as fair of compensation as we can to just move on and turn this thing over to Jordan Love in Green Bay. The Jets have already had communication with the Packers even before Rodgers said that he would like to speak to the Jets so that has surely come up along the way. I don’t think there’s going to be enough roadblocks along the way to stop this thing if Rodgers decides that is where he wants to be.”

Juicy nugget from @MikeGarafolo who said the #Packers aren’t asking for ‘an offer they can’t refuse’ from the #Jets for QB Aaron Rodgers, ‘let’s get as fair of compensation as we can to just move on & turn this thing over to Jordan Love’ 👀 🎥 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8Mv47C2PeH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 8, 2023

A Totally Different Ball Game for the Jets if This Is True

Since the Rodgers-Jets rumors started, there has been quite a variance when discussing the potential trade compensation.

It seemed to start around two first-round draft choices. Then maybe a one and a conditional pick. Now we’ve reached another point entirely.

Tyler Dunne who has covered the NFL for a long time said he discussed this very scenario on The Herd on Wednesday, March 8.

“Sense I get is the same. Packers missed their opp at Lord knows how many picks in 2021 and 2022 but now simply want something fair in return to get on with [Jordan] Love.”

Discussed this with @TheHerd today, too. Sense I get is the same. #Packers missed their opp at Lord knows how many picks in '21 & '22 but, now, simply want something fair in return to get on with Love. https://t.co/x3AXwYzy3Z — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 8, 2023

I then asked my good friend, what would be fair compensation based on this most recent report?

Dunne responded, “my total guess? A 2nd round and [the] Jets eat most of the fat on the contract. Imagine Packers are pushing hard for a first, though.”

My total guess? A 2nd rounder and Jets eat most of the fat on the contract. Imagine Packers are pushing hard for a first, though. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 8, 2023

If that was the price, the Jets would have a lot of flexibility to add even more talent around Rodgers in 2023 to chase a championship.

That would include the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Jets analyst Connor Rogers recently argued on the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast that if they kept that pick they could select the best possible offensive lineman available to protect Rodgers.

.@ConnorJRogers shared his opinion on #Jets, Aaron Rodgers trade possibilities, ‘not convinced’ they’re trading No. 13 overall pick + he’s convinced they will do everything to not include that pick so they can draft an OL w/ it 🎥 @PFF_NFLSE (was recorded pre-Derek Carr, #Saints) pic.twitter.com/8HdgyEoDuF — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 6, 2023

Some Conflicting Reports Are out There on Aaron Rodgers

While this was the latest from Garafolo on the NFL Network, not everyone is hearing the same thing.

Mike Greenberg of ESPN joined the Pat McAfee Show and said that the Packers are “asking for the sun, the moon, and the stars” for Rodgers’ services from what he has been hearing.

Of course on the other side of the negotiating table, the Jets have been trying to get him for as little as they can, per Greenberg.

.@Espngreeny said #Packers are asking for ‘sun, the moon, & the stars’ for Aaron Rodgers from what he’s hearing & #Jets are trying to get him for as little as they can + floats idea that Rodgers could force his way to NY by threatening to go nuclear: 🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OoA160rffb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 8, 2023

Do the Packers want an offer they can’t refuse? Do they just want to wash their hands so they can move on? A lot of different things floating out there but one thing is for sure, if general manager Joe Douglas is involved, he can always find the best price on a trade.