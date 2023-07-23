Jets Fans Erupt Over ‘Ridiculous’ Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson Connection

The connection between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson appears to be in mid-season form.

What must be considered the best highlight from training camp so far involved Rodgers rolling out of the pocket and finding G-Dub in the back of the end-zone for a spectacular touchdown grab.

#JetsTwitter wanted the video. We got the video.@GarrettWilson_V with the CRAZY TD. pic.twitter.com/qTMQAYDn0z — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 23, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY labeled it “ridiculous” during a live hit from camp.

Just going to say it: I’m having a whole lot of fun watching Aaron Rodgers & Garrett Wilson play football. That, and more, from the first week of #Jets training camp pic.twitter.com/ha1uN34XmB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 23, 2023

Best Social Media Reactions to G-Dub at Jets Camp

The highlight initially went viral from a Jets fan who captured it while watching from the stands.

However once the Jets released a different angle from close up, social media lost its collective minds.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid highlighted two traits from his college tape that made him special, “range and body control.” He said Wilson has a chance to be a “special player.”

Range and body control. Two traits that made Garrett Wilson special. Stefon Diggs was always his comp. coming out of Ohio State. Chance to be a special player. https://t.co/9kJEO4ijFu — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 23, 2023

One fan simply said, “the league is in trouble” after seeing this clip.

The League is in trouble https://t.co/38DDgb6CfC — Michael Siciliano (@MikeSiciliano_2) July 23, 2023

Benny & The Jets Twitter account said it best, “not many WRs in the league making this play.”

The ability to reach up catch the ball, contort his body, realize where he is on the field so he can stick his two toes down, and boom touchdown. Absolutely ridiculous.

Not many WRs in the league making this play 🗣️🗣️#Jets https://t.co/KKA7m1iifN — Benny & The Jets (@bennyblancooooo) July 23, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “You cannot guard that. Idc who you are.” At a certain point, a defender just has to shrug his shoulders and move on to the next play.

You cannot guard that. Idc who you are. https://t.co/ydgYLpjQc8 — Jesse Thermer (@jt_oneseven) July 23, 2023

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said, “Garrett Wilson looks primed for a pretty big Year 2.”

Garrett Wilson looks primed for a pretty big Year 2. pic.twitter.com/QgqWeEeg5H — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 23, 2023

Seemingly in disbelief football analyst Brett Kollmann said, “Jets really got Sauce and Garrett Wilson in the same draft class, man.”

Jets really got Sauce and Garrett Wilson in the same draft class, manpic.twitter.com/hiWLb1nVB7 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 23, 2023

Other Top Plays From Jets Practice on Sunday

Allen Lazard was teammates with Rodgers for five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. That will become a sixth season in New York in 2023.

The rest of the offense is still a work in progress, but Lazard has some built-in chemistry with Rodgers from their time spent together.

That has been obvious throughout camp including this highlight below. Rodgers fired a rope at Lazard and it was accurately put in a place that just escaped the outstretched hands of linebacker Quincy Williams.

It was either nearly tipped or just barely grazed but that didn’t seem to bother Lazard who hauled it in and created some nice yards after the catch.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) fired a bullet just past the outstretched fingertips of LB Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) & found WR Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) for the big gain at #JetsCamp! 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/CIM7cXe26H — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 23, 2023

The top highlight-reel play from Wilson wasn’t the only time he connected with his quarterback. There was another highlight during practice when A-Rod gently tossed the ball into G-Dub’s arms and let him go off to the races.

Wilson has spoken often about his basketball background and how that translates to the field with his ability to wiggle and shake free of defenders. That was once again on display.

The final highlight might be the best of them all. No, it wasn’t Rodgers throwing the ball but rather third-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson floated up a ball in one-on-one coverage to his intended wide receiver Jason Brownlee who hauled in the spectacular grab.

The talented wideout climbed an imaginary ladder to high-point the ball away from Jets cornerback Brandin Echols who was in coverage.

Brownlee is fighting for one of those final roster spots on the team as an undrafted free agent. If he keeps making plays like these, his roster spot will be secure in 2023.