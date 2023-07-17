Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Jets Telling Hard Knocks to Go Kick Rocks

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be reacting to the strong message from the New York Jets to HBO’s Hard Knocks. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Richie Mollura of “Jets Media.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

The Jets are ready for takeoff baby!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

A former Aaron Rodgers teammate believes the Jets are going to get off to a very rough start to the 2023 season.

The Jets officially announced they will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Michael Obermuller of Heavy.com shares our Monday mailbag with some pressing questions ahead of training camp.

Social Post of the Day

On Monday, July 17 ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter dropped some intel on some private conversations between the Jets and NFL Films on “Get Up.”

He said that Gang Green had “fought it all along” in reference to Hard Knocks and the team told NFL Films “clear as day” that they didn’t want to participate in the television series.

Despite that, the NFL forced them to do it anyway. In response to that the Jets have decided to provide as little access as possible to the Hard Knocks folks.

Specifically, Schefter revealed that people inside the Jets building believe it’s “inhumane” to show players getting released and their dreams destroyed on national television.

.@AdamSchefter put it all out there this morning saying the #Jets ‘fought it all along’ in reference to #HardKnocks, ‘they met w/ @NFLFilms & told them clear as day we don’t want to do this’ + ‘Hard Knocks will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same… pic.twitter.com/ItnpFYwo9E — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 17, 2023

ICYMI

Did you know that we are running a Jets 2023 schedule prediction contest here at Heavy?

Well, now you know! It’s very simple to enter, simply click this link and scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the article and submit your predictions for how the Jets season will play out before it does!

Don’t just submit a record, tell us which games you believe they’ll lose and which games you think they will win.

If you predict it exactly correctly you will automatically win a massive Jets prize pack highlighted by a Jets jersey of your choice along with some other cool prizes. If you get the record correct and no one nails the order we’ll do a random draw to select our winner among those who were correct!

You must have your predictions submitted prior to the start of Week 1 on Thursday, September 7. Don’t waste any more time; do it right now!

50 Jets fans have entered the contest thus far, the more the merrier!

Social Media Poll of the Day

The Jets will be providing Hard Knocks with limited access throughout training camp. That will be highlighted by Gang Green refusing to show players getting cut, as has been tradition historically on Hard Knocks.

The #Jets will be providing #HardKnocks with limited access & reportedly won't be showing footage of players getting released calling it "inhumane." Do you agree or disagree w/ NYJ's decision?#TakeFlight #JetsCamp @NYJets_Media @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 18, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!