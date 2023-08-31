Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Jets Waiver Wire Action, New Practice Squad

Play

In today's edition, we react to all of the waiver wire news that affected the New York Jets and reveal the team's practice squad. Our guest on the "Boy Green Daily" live show will be Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News.

Gang Green loses a pair of players on waivers

Trey Dean returns despite interest from multiple teams

Jermaine Johnson ready to show his “nasty side” via ESPN

In this week’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, they included a “Sopranos” montage but with Jets clips included with head coach Robert Saleh driving to the stadium on gameday. It was marvelous.

I still can’t believe Hard Knocks gave us a Soprano’s tribute tonight with Robert Saleh. So awesome. Bravo, @NFLFilms… James Gandolfini was a die hard #Jets fan. He would have been proud. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dEl03JNJyC — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 30, 2023

Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight could have returned to the Jets practice squad, but instead he joined the Detroit Lions instead. Are you surprised?

