Reacting to the Latest Jets Roster Cuts: Who Is Here? Who Is Gone? What’s Next?

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we filter through all of the New York Jets’ key decisions with the roster. Who got cut? Who did they keep? What’s next? Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Surprising Jets veteran out for the season…

Gang Green dumps two big names

Jets could land former first rounder via waivers

Social Post of the Day

Cool scene from the folks on “One Jets Drive” sharing head coach Robert Saleh telling the team about the Corey Davis situation.

Video of #Jets HC Robert Saleh breaking the news to the team that Corey Davis is stepping away from football. Saleh did leave the door open for a potential return. “Let him know we still love him.” (via One Jets Drive on YT) pic.twitter.com/S3TOhhUFgX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2023

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

What’s next for the Jets on the waiver wire?

Which position are the #Jets more likely to address via the waiver wire: wide receiver or linebacker? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day! #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 29, 2023

