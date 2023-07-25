Boy Green Daily: Should Retro Jets Uniforms Become Permanent?

Play

Today the pain train arrives on the first padded practice of training camp.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets offensive tackle Billy Turner got called out for his recent poor play in camp.

Mekhi Becton potential trade chatter ahead of 2023?

Full details on brand new jersey reveal via the team’s website.

The Jets officially announced on Monday, July 24 that they will be “introducing” a legacy white uniform in honor of the New York Sack Exchange.

These uniforms will be worn twice during the upcoming 2023 season:

Week 1: versus the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football

Week 4: versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1 on Sunday Night Football

When these Jets took flight, they ascended to great heights. Introducing our Legacy White Uniform, inspired by the New York Sack Exchange. pic.twitter.com/zfceKkyuOh — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2023

