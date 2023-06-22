We Predicted the Winner of Every 2023 Jets Game & You Should, Too

The upcoming 2023 season is perhaps the most anticipated in the history of the New York Jets franchise.
That sort of thing can transpire when you trade for Aaron Rodgers, a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ahead of this epically hyped-up campaign, we decided to predict every single contest.
Full Jets 2023 Schedule Prediction
Managing editor for Heavy.com Ben Doody and Jets digital reporter Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr went back and forth during a video segment going game by game through the whole Gang Green schedule.
Boy Green:
Week 1 vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football): win
Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys: win
Week 3 vs New England Patriots: a blowout win
Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football): loss
Week 5 at Denver Broncos: loss
Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles: win
Week 7 BYE WEEK
Week 8 at New York Giants: win
Week 9 vs Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football): win
Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football): win
Week 11 at Buffalo Bills: loss
Week 12 vs Miami Dolphins (Black Friday Game): win
Week 13 vs Atlanta Falcons: win
Week 14 vs Houston Texans: win
Week 15 at Miami Dolphins: loss
Week 16 vs Washington Commanders: win
Week 17 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football): loss
Week 18 at New England Patriots: win
Final record for Jets in 2023: 12-5
Ben Doody:
Week 1 vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football): win
Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys: win
Week 3 vs New England Patriots: shellacking win
Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football): loss
Week 5 at Denver Broncos: win
Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles: loss
Week 7 BYE WEEK
Week 8 at New York Giants: win
Week 9 vs Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football): win
Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football): win
Week 11 at Buffalo Bills: blowout loss
Week 12 vs Miami Dolphins (Black Friday Game): win
Week 13 vs Atlanta Falcons: win
Week 14 vs Houston Texans: win
Week 15 at Miami Dolphins: loss
Week 16 vs Washington Commanders: win
Week 17 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football): win
Week 18 at New England Patriots: win
Final record for Jets in 2023: 13-4
Jersey Giveaway, Jets Prize Pack Schedule Prediction Contest
Now you’ve read and heard what we think is going to transpire this season for the Jets in 2023, but what do you think?
Dive into our comment section below on this article and share your game-by-game predictions for the Jets’ schedule. We’re doing an epic contest to see who really has a crystal ball.
If you end up predicting the correct record that the Jets end up with this season you’ll be entered into a raffle to win a massive Heavy on Jets prize package with some amazing gifts including a Gang Green jersey of your choice.
However, if you end up with the correct record and correct path (picking exactly which games the Jets end up winning and losing) you will win the whole thing on the spot and no raffle will be necessary.
For your entry to count the full game by game Jets 2023 prediction must happen in our comment section below. Good luck!