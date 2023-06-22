We Predicted the Winner of Every 2023 Jets Game & You Should, Too



The upcoming 2023 season is perhaps the most anticipated in the history of the New York Jets franchise.

That sort of thing can transpire when you trade for Aaron Rodgers, a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ahead of this epically hyped-up campaign, we decided to predict every single contest.

Full Jets 2023 Schedule Prediction

Managing editor for Heavy.com Ben Doody and Jets digital reporter Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr went back and forth during a video segment going game by game through the whole Gang Green schedule.

Boy Green:

Week 1 vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football): win

Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys: win

Week 3 vs New England Patriots: a blowout win

Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football): loss

Week 5 at Denver Broncos: loss

Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles: win

Week 7 BYE WEEK

Week 8 at New York Giants: win

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football): win

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football): win

Week 11 at Buffalo Bills: loss

Week 12 vs Miami Dolphins (Black Friday Game): win

Week 13 vs Atlanta Falcons: win

Week 14 vs Houston Texans: win

Week 15 at Miami Dolphins: loss

Week 16 vs Washington Commanders: win

Week 17 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football): loss

Week 18 at New England Patriots: win

Final record for Jets in 2023: 12-5

"When I'm all in, I'm all in." – @AaronRodgers12 IT'S HERE!! Watch Episode 1 of Flight 23: Ascension now ➜ https://t.co/pbviEY52gf pic.twitter.com/8kEn4DGEH8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 19, 2023

Ben Doody:

Week 1 vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football): win

Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys: win

Week 3 vs New England Patriots: shellacking win

Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football): loss

Week 5 at Denver Broncos: win

Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles: loss

Week 7 BYE WEEK

Week 8 at New York Giants: win

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football): win

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football): win

Week 11 at Buffalo Bills: blowout loss

Week 12 vs Miami Dolphins (Black Friday Game): win

Week 13 vs Atlanta Falcons: win

Week 14 vs Houston Texans: win

Week 15 at Miami Dolphins: loss

Week 16 vs Washington Commanders: win

Week 17 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football): win

Week 18 at New England Patriots: win

Final record for Jets in 2023: 13-4

Jersey Giveaway, Jets Prize Pack Schedule Prediction Contest

Now you’ve read and heard what we think is going to transpire this season for the Jets in 2023, but what do you think?

Dive into our comment section below on this article and share your game-by-game predictions for the Jets’ schedule. We’re doing an epic contest to see who really has a crystal ball.

If you end up predicting the correct record that the Jets end up with this season you’ll be entered into a raffle to win a massive Heavy on Jets prize package with some amazing gifts including a Gang Green jersey of your choice.

However, if you end up with the correct record and correct path (picking exactly which games the Jets end up winning and losing) you will win the whole thing on the spot and no raffle will be necessary.

For your entry to count the full game by game Jets 2023 prediction must happen in our comment section below. Good luck!