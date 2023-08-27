Boy Green Daily: Corey Davis Situation Could Force Jets to Make a Big Move

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether or not the New York Jets should make a big move to replace wide receiver Corey Davis in the lineup. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Aaron Rodgers shows some love to depth Jets wideouts.

Mekhi Becton gets some additional love from A-Rod and sends an inspirational message.

53-man Jets roster projection from ESPN.

Social Post of the Day

The Jets combined team sack celebration was on point versus the New York Giants on Saturday August 26.

when the guys do someone's sack celebration together >>> pic.twitter.com/Rl7DTlI1WN — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 101 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

What should the Jets do at the wide receiver position?

Should the #Jets replace Corey Davis w/ a big-time WR addition or should they stand pat w/ what they have? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day! #TakeFlight @HeavyOnSports @MattOLearyNY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 27, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!