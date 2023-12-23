Jets Bring Back Casualty of Aaron Rodgers Roster Move

Everyone can breathe now.

The New York Jets announced on X previously Twitter that they have re-signed veteran fullback Nick Bawden to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the green and white released cornerback Kalon Barnes.

On Wednesday, December 20 the Jets activated Aaron Rodgers off of injured reserve. The green and white had to then open up a spot on the 53-man roster to fit him in, so they released Bawden.

Social Media Blamed Rodgers for Jets Cutting a Player

In conjunction with the roster move, the Jets made it clear that Rodgers wouldn’t return to the football field in 2023.

The benefit of activating Rodgers to the roster was the practice time he would get with his teammates through the final three weeks of the regular season.

Some people on social media weren’t happy with the Jets’ decision and let them know about it.

Former NFL player Ross Tucker said, “We need to cut you so a guy who said yesterday on TV that he isn’t playing this season can hang out on the practice field.”

A fan lashed out calling the move “garbage” to cut a “deserving player” like Bawden “to appease the ego of a f****** has been loser [Rodgers] like this.”

Rodgers “came under fire” for people blaming him for Bawden getting released, but despite all the outside noise hoopla, Bawden ended up returning to the team within the same week.

Rich Cimini of ESPN explained the Bawden-Rodgers-Jets situation in layman’s terms.

“Here’s the deal with FB Nick Bawden, who was cut to make room for Aaron Rodgers: He will be added to the practice squad, then elevated if he’s healthy (he missed practice yesterday with a knee injury). As a vested vet, his 2023 salary became guaranteed in Week 1, so it’s not like he’s losing any money. This is just a procedural move.”

Saleh Explains Benefits of Rodgers Return, Bawden Being Brought Back

“We had the roster flexibility,” Saleh said regarding making the move on Rodgers. “As a team, we felt like it would be really good to give him [Rodgers] the ability to go out and practice. The designation of IR vs. being able to practice with the guys is you’re either on field three or you’re able to do it with the team. It is all part of his progression.”

Saleh reiterated to the media on Friday, December 22 that, “We had the roster flexibility where we weren’t costing anyone their job. We were still able to maintain the full roster as we would have it for the last three weeks. So we thought, why not? So we did it.”

Bawden retains his salary as a vested veteran and he will still be able to execute his role. Every player gets three practice squad elevations throughout the season. With three games left to go, the Jets can elevate Bawden in every game and thus his role won’t change with the team.

The impact of Rodgers’ participation in practice might not be tangible to some people, but it will have a ripple effect on the team.

“He brings life to the group. The little side conversations, the smack talking with the defense, the interactions he has with his teammates, playing a prank on a coach,” Saleh explained what Rodgers brings in practice.