Jets Activate Aaron Rodgers, Release Veteran in ‘Unusual’ Move

Aaron Rodgers is back with the New York Jets. Well, sort of.

The team officially activated Rodgers to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, the green and white released fullback Nick Bawden.

We have activated QB Aaron Rodgers. We have released FB Nick Bawden. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 20, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN categorized the move as “unusual” because despite Rodgers being activated he will not be returning to the football field in 2023.

“He’s not playing,” head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media on Thursday, December 20.

Rodgers Gets Practice Time, Bawden Loses His Job

Saleh said the team had enough roster flexibility to have four quarterbacks active on the squad. Rodgers joins Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Brett Rypien.

Rodgers would have been ineligible to keep practicing if the Jets didn’t activate him off of IR. Now he can continue to get practice reps with the team as they work their way through the final three regular season games.

However, granting Rodgers that luxury of continued practice came at a cost for the Jets.

Bawden, 27, has been with the team since 2021 and was released to make room for Rodgers.

The Jets cutting a fullback won’t make many headlines, but consider this, Cimini pointed out on X previously Twitter that Bawden, “is one of only 5 players on the Jets to be in the top 10 at his respective position in the Pro Bowl fan voting.”

Bawden is one of only 5 players on the #Jets to be in the top 10 at his respective position in the Pro Bowl fan voiting. https://t.co/tgy9TrSpFL — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 20, 2023

Bawden appeared in 14 games this season and made two starts. He caught two receptions for 13 yards and ran the ball twice for four yards. One of those rushing attempts did result in a touchdown.

Saleh said earlier, Bawden had a knee injury https://t.co/lEE0CwwRQj — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 20, 2023

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News pointed out that, “Bawden had a knee injury.”

Couple things on Nick Bawden/Aaron Rodgers: 1. He’ll very likely be re-signed to the practice squad and elevated to the 53 for the final 3 games 2. He’s dealing with a knee injury and didn’t practice today Releasing him is strictly a procedural move that changes nothing. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) December 20, 2023

The Jet Press said this Bawden-Rodgers decision, “Is strictly a procedural move.” They also said that Bawden will “very likely” be brought back on the practice squad.

If and when that happens, the Jets could simply elevate him each game day so he can remain on the roster throughout the rest of the season.

Funny Social Media Reactions to Bawden-Jets Situation

Buffalo Bills analyst Greg Tompsett said, “Can you imagine working your a** off to make an NFL roster and then getting released because a 40-year-old whose NOT going to play wants to reinforce the healing power of listening to Dolphin sex and taking ayahuasca.”

Can you imagine working your ass off to make an NFL roster and then getting released because a 40 yr old whose NOT going to play wants to reinforce the healing power of listening to Dolphin sex and taking ayahuasca https://t.co/s3hBAhDzMa — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) December 20, 2023

Tom Downey said, “Rodgers should prolly give him a few game checks.”

Rodgers should prolly give him a few game checks — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 20, 2023

One fan argued that Rodgers was being “selfish” with his decision to return because it “gets a guy bounced and [he] won’t even play.”

Rodgers so selfish, gets a guy bounced and won’t even play. 🤮 — Nester Nester The Card Suggester 🇨🇦 (@Nesterp99) December 20, 2023

Former NFL player Ross Tucker didn’t appear to be a fan of the move.

“We need to cut you so a guy who said yesterday on TV that he isn’t playing this season can hang out on the practice field.”

“We need to cut you so a guy who said yesterday on TV that he isn’t playing this season can hang out on the practice field.” 👎 https://t.co/QSkkH2pyOj — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 20, 2023

“This sucks, Nick is a good dude who lost his job so Aaron can have a fake PR win in his war against modern medicine,” one social media user quipped.

This sucks, Nick is a good dude who lost his job so Aaron can have a fake PR win in his war against modern medicine. https://t.co/dGRPUszZNO — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) December 20, 2023

ESPN radio host Jake Asman said, “I met Nick Bawden’s family before the Jets played the Raiders in November and was told that Nick Bawden’s 90+ year old grandmother wants to ‘have words’ with Nate Hackett! Legendary quote and she’s right!”