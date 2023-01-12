Ex-Jets Legend, 7-Time Pro Bowler Volunteers to Fill Coaching Vacancy

The New York Jets parted ways with a member of their coaching staff, but they may not have to look very far for a replacement.

On Thursday, January 12 head coach Robert Saleh announced that they have relieved offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Benton of his duties.

Before the team had a chance to interview anybody, former Jets legend Nick Mangold seemingly volunteered as a tribute on social media.

Mangold quote tweeted Saleh talking about moving on from Benton with a Tom Hanks GIF from the movie Forrest Gump.

Nick Mangold May Be the Perfect Man for the Jets’ Job

If anyone knows the offensive line, it’s Nick Mangold.

He spent 11 years in the NFL, all with the Jets, from 2006 through 2016. During that span, the former Ohio State product became one of the best centers in all of football.

Mangold originally entered the NFL as the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. He earned three All-Pro nominations, seven Pro Bowls, and most recently was inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

At every Jets home game, you'll be able to look up and see… 74 NICK MANGOLD pic.twitter.com/kLC3FQqdYJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 25, 2022

Before Mangold was inducted into the Ring of Honor he got surprised by members of the entire Jets organization earlier in the week.

One Jets Drive captured everything on camera and Mangold gave a rousing speech about how he wants to give back to the organization:

“I truly said when I retired that I would do anything I can to help this organization win a Super Bowl and I mean that. Because I want that for this organization, for the Johnsons, for every player that has ever come through here. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do it as a player so I’m still here fighting for it.”

Former #Jets center Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) said when he retired that he would do ‘anything I can to help this organization win a #SuperBowl & I mean that’ + ‘unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it as a player so I’m still here fighting for it’ 😭: 🎥 @nyjets #1JD #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/hKb1eA6lH7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 12, 2023

Maybe now he will have the chance to do it as a member of the Jets coaching staff.

Robert Saleh Announces Jets Coaching Change Details

Saleh revealed that they were moving on from Benton during his media availability on Thursday, January 12.

“We have also moved on from John, our O-Line coach, not going to get into details on that one. I love John, he has been coaching in this league for a very long time, been with him for a very long time, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Coach Saleh also announced that offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton will not return. pic.twitter.com/4XQw2IXG6z — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 12, 2023

The Jets did have a ritual bloodletting on their offensive staff on Thursday, January 12, but the defensive side of the ball wasn’t spared.

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared on Twitter that assistant defensive line coach Greg Scruggs “won’t be back on” the Jets staff in 2023. Prior to joining the Jets in 2022, Scruggs spent the last four years with the Cincinnati Football program.

Source: Assistant DL coach Greg Scruggs won't be back on the #Jets coaching staff in 2023. He spent only one season on the staff. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 12, 2023

More potential changes could be coming down the pike depending on what happens with the Jets’ offensive coordinator role. Mike LaFleur was let go this week and the team will do a full search to find his replacement.

There is a chance that the new guy coming in will make his own staff changes once he is officially hired by the Jets.