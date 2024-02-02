Jets Warned to Avoid 3-Time Pro Bowler, $15 Million Starter in 2024

Thanks but no thanks.

That is the response Rich Cimini of ESPN urged the New York Jets to say to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr this offseason.

“Odell Beckham a non-factor in this game: 18 routes, 0 targets. Jets should pass if OBJ — a free agent — wants to play for them. A mostly quiet year,” Cimini explained on X previously Twitter.

Odell Beckham a non-factor in this game: 18 routes, 0 targets. #Jets should pass if OBJ — a free agent — wants to play for them. A mostly quiet year. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 28, 2024

Jets Aggressively Pursued OBJ Last Offseason

The former LSU product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. OBJ joined the Ravens on a one-year deal for $15 million but he didn’t live up to his contract in 2023.

Beckham, 31, finished the season with just 35 receptions for 565 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.

On a “Punch Line Podcast” episode that was posted in January, OBJ revealed that he was poised to join the Jets in 2023 but the Ravens gave him an ultimatum and that paired with some other factors made him change his mind.

"In my heart, I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet" – OBJ New episode drops tomorrow 🍿 Subscribe now: https://t.co/X48qQ6FqDZ pic.twitter.com/8Cya1ZQXvN — Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) January 14, 2024

OBJ admitted a desire to return to New York, where his career started with the Giants, and that is something that made the Jets incredibly attractive.

Aaron Rodgers also featured Beckham on his wish list of players he’d like to play with. It would make sense a year later after pushing so hard for him that they’d try to pursue him again in 2024.

OBJ hasn’t played in a full season since 2019. Not so coincidentally that is also the last time that Beckham has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving plateau. He is a big splash name that has immense talent, but recently the bang hasn’t been worth the buck.

Jets Part Ways With Assistant GM

On Wednesday, January 31 Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that the Jets and Rex Hogan “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Hughes explained that this move will allow Hogan, “to explore other opportunities. Hogan is well-respected around the league. He will be a sought-after front office free agent.”

Breaking: The #Jets and Rex Hogan have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell @snytv. The move allows Hogan, who spent the last five seasons as the team’s assistant general manager, to explore other opportunities. Hogan is well respected around the league. He will be a… pic.twitter.com/AhrokxF7CJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 31, 2024

Hogan was with the Jets for two separate stints during his football career. He originally served as the team’s senior director of college scouting from 2015 through 2017. Hogan left in May of 2017 to join the Indianapolis Colts front office. He later returned to the Jets in June of 2019 as the assistant GM. Hogan served in that role through the end of the Jets’ 2023 season.

While Hughes ended up breaking this news to the public at the end of January, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN, “It occurred a few weeks ago. It didn’t happen today.”

One important addition to the Rex Hogan departure: It occurred a few weeks ago, per sources. It didn’t happen today. That should put to rest the speculation that is swirling on social media. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 31, 2024

If true, that’s an important designation considering the timing. A massive report was shared by The Athletic on the same day that Hogan was let go.

Many people speculated on social media that the former assistant general manager of the Jets was in fact the leak that shared a ton of intel to The Athletic for their report.

Cimini posted that his clarification on the timing of Hogan’s departure, “should put to rest the speculation that is swirling on social media.” Spoiler alert it didn’t because social media is social media but it adds another plot twist in a wild week for the Jets.