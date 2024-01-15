Odell Beckham Jr. Was Forced Into Ultimatum During Jets’ Free Agent Pursuit

Odell Beckham Jr was poised to make his emphatic return to New York this past offseason with the Jets.

However, a bold move by the Baltimore Ravens front office forced OBJ to change his mind.

“I think in my heart like I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet,” OBJ admitted on “The Punch Line Podcast.” “Long story short like I remember getting a call over the weekend, ‘like hey this is the Ravens, this is our offer, what is it going to take for you to not take that visit [with the Jets]?’ They said if you do get on that plane like just know that the offer is off the table.”

That contract offer was a one-year deal for $15 million with an additional $3 million in incentives. OBJ deemed it too good to pass up so he skipped his scheduled visit to the Jets facilities and signed with the Ravens instead.

OBJ Explains How Close He Was to Signing With Jets

“You know when God wants you to walk through the door that he has for you. Not the door that your heart desires. My heart desired to be in New York again, to be able to whether there’s marketing money, you know the Jets, and it’s kind of like you know I even had the number picked out,” Beckham said. “I’m DMing the punter or whoever it was at the time like, ‘Hey, let me buy that off you.’ Like I’m setting stones this is where I’m going.”

So what went wrong?

According to OBJ the Jets “kind of slow-played the [official contract] offer.”

“They just kind of thought that they had it in the bag that they were the best team and that it would be a privilege for me to be over there. I think it’s that quote like go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” Beckham continued.

OBJ ended up on the Ravens and they’re one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The former LSU product is scheduled to reach the open market again in 2024.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reiterated on social media that OBJ “was very close to signing with the Jets” this past offseason. Perhaps they could make another run at him this upcoming offseason?

“Aaron Rodgers and Beckham are friends and wanted to play together,” Rosenblatt added. If they wanted to play together last year, I’m sure they’d like to play together in 2024.

OBJ Can’t Be Only WR Add for the Jets in 2024

Even if the Jets decide to dip its toes back into the Beckham waters in 2024, that can’t be the only move.

OBJ hasn’t registered a 1,000-yard campaign since 2019. He is coming off of a season where he posted the third-fewest receptions of his NFL career. Beckham had 35 catches for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore in 2023.

Near the end of the season, OBJ showed flashes of his former self. However, the Jets need to expect the worst and hope for the best.

A potential Beckham addition should be paired with another proven wideout. The Jets have to secure injury insurance and provide plenty of offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers next year.