Boy Green Daily: Checking Temperature of Jets O-Line Ahead of Bills Opener

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, gauge the fans temperature on the New York Jets offensive line heading into the 2023 season. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Randall Cobb gets fined for his “dirty” hit in the New York Giants game.

Jets sign 6-foot-10 offensive lineman!

Proposed Jets, Saints trade?

The Jets released a full video montage of all of the top throws by Aaron Rodgers during training camp. I grabbed that highlight package and put ESPN’s Monday Night Football theme below it to hype up Gang Green fans ahead of Week 1. Enjoy!

The @nyjets just released a montage of Aaron Rodgers’ top plays from #JetsCamp & I put the @ESPNNFL Monday Night Football theme on a loop underneath it. Enjoy #Jets fans, Week 1 is right around the corner baby! #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/erfdgB1XfM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2023

How are you feeling about the Jets’ trenches heading into the Buffalo Bills season opener?

How confident are you in the #Jets starting offensive line heading into Week 1 vs. the #Bills & the season in general? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the Day #TakeFlight #BillsMafia @MoeMoton — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 3, 2023

