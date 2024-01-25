Jets Projected to Acquire ‘Elite Lineman’ to Protect Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have a golden opportunity to fill the “biggest void on the offense” this offseason.

Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN predicted that the green and white will select Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu as the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“One year after the Jets got jumped by the Steelers in Round 1 and lost out on Broderick Jones, here’s a chance for New York to get its left tackle of the present and future. It’s the biggest void on the offense, especially with Mekhi Becton hitting free agency. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the lineup, he’d be thrilled to have Fashanu protecting his blind side.”

Kiper added that Fashanu has all of the “physical gifts and footwork of an elite lineman.” The 6-foot-6, 319-pound lineman decided to return to Penn State last offseason instead of entering the draft. Had he entered the 2023 NFL draft, Kiper said, “he could have been a first-rounder.”

The most tantalizing piece of Kiper’s analysis is the fact that Fashanu, “still hasn’t come close to reaching his ceiling.”

Former NFL Scout Provides Additional Details on Fashanu

Daniel Jeremiah, a longtime former NFL scout and now a television analyst for NFL Network, released his mock draft 1.0 on Friday, January 19.

In his projections, Fashanu fell to the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.

“Teams are split on Fashanu,” Jeremiah explained. “After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense.”

The opening blurb on Jeremiah’s mock draft explains how he puts it together, “I tend to base my mock drafts on what I’m hearing around the league.”

That adds more credence to the “teams are split” on the former Penn State offensive lineman comment. This could increase the chances that the talented hog molly is available when the Jets are picking in the first round.

Musical Chairs Moving Around in Jets Coaching Room

Ricky Manning Jr, a defensive assistant with the Jets over the last two seasons, is bolting to the West Coast. George Takata shared on X previously Twitter that Manning “is the new Defensive Backs coach for the [Las Vegas] Raiders.” He added that the deal was completed today [Wednesday, January 24].

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno's Ricky Manning Jr. (Edison HS) is the new Defensive Backs Coach for the #Raiders . Deal completed today. "They wouldn't let me leave the building." Las Vegas adds to its already strong defensive coaching staff. Manning was with the Jets the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/MTF2CsXU7e — George Takata (@georgetakata) January 25, 2024

Vic Tafur of The Athletic confirmed the news on social media.

Manning played an integral role in developing and coaching up the Jets secondary. Sauce Gardner was nominated a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. DJ Reed and Michael Carter II have also developed into key starters on the team.

I’m told Duce Staley informed the #Jets he’s expecting to join the Cleveland #Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/SjawWNwq6y — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 24, 2024

In other coaching news, the Jets lost the competition for Duce Staley’s services. The veteran coach “informed” Gang Green that he was joining the Cleveland Browns instead, per NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets wanted to hire Staley. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland dot com said the green and white “planned” on offering him a contract to join the coaching staff.

The search continues to fill the vacant RB coach position that was left by Taylor Embree who was not retained.