Jets Predicted to Land 6-Foot-6 OL: Could Be ‘One of Best’ in NFL

The New York Jets need offensive line help this offseason.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid predicted they would get it with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

On Wednesday, January 10 Reid mocked Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu to the green and white.

“The Jets appear set to run it back with Aaron Rodgers, and with a 40-year-old QB coming off a torn Achilles, they will need to improve his protection. Mekhi Becton was attributed 17 sacks against this season, so there’s a clear need for an upgrade at tackle,” Reid explained. “Fashanu has an impressive combination of foot quickness, balance, and fluidity as a pass-protector, and he has the potential to eventually be one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.”

Fashanu Has a Chance to Be Special at the Next Level

In this mock draft scenario, Fashanu was the second offensive lineman taken off the board. The only other offensive lineman selected ahead of Fashanu was Joe Alt out of Notre Dame with the No. 7 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Fashanu, 21, is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighing 317 pounds on the Penn State website.

He was in college for four seasons. Across his first two years, he saw minimal game action with only one start. However, over the last two seasons, he started 20 games, all at left tackle.

Fashanu is coming off of his best season. He didn’t allow a sack in his 365 pass-blocking snaps.

“Named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media,” per the team website.

On December 22, 2023, he officially announced that he was declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers told me he could have declared last year and he would have been a top-five pick in the draft.

“A year ago I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to declare for the NFL draft. I am forever grateful that I made the decision to come back and compete with my brothers one last time while also graduating,” Fashanu wrote on X previously Twitter.

Fashanu Would Fill a Clear and Obvious Need for the Jets

Both of the Jets’ starting offensive tackles from the 2023 season opener are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Mekhi Becton, “isn’t expected” to return to the team next season.

While Duane Brown, 38, is likely going to retire after two injury-riddled years with the Jets.

If those two things play out the Jets would have two massive voids to fill in the trenches. That isn’t ideal under any circumstances let alone in an all-in year with a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Fashanu would help fill one of those holes if the Jets select him on draft day. The other offensive tackle role would have to be filled in another way.

Gang Green has free agency, the trade market, and perhaps even dipping back into the draft waters.

One other possibility could be putting Alijah Vera-Tucker at right tackle permanently. He has bounced around a lot early in his career at multiple positions. The coaching staff wants to put him at one spot and keep him there.