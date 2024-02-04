Blockbuster Jets, Packers Trade Proposal Delivers 4 Draft Picks

Could the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers do serious business in consecutive offseasons?

Well the BR NFL Scouting Department thought it would be “fun” if we saw the two sides come together for this hypothetical proposed trade.

Jets receive: a 2024 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), a 2024 second-round pick (No. 41 overall), a 2024 third-round pick (No. 91 overall), and a 2025 second-round pick, and veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari

Packers receive: a 2024 first-round pick (No. 10 overall)

According to the NFL draft value chart, this would be a massive overpay by Green Bay. The combination of draft selections they’d be sending to New York would be worth 1,766 points. While the green and white’s No. 10 overall pick is only worth 1,300 points.

That differential in points is the equivalent of a mid-second-round pick in additional value. On top of that, the Packers would be sending Bakhtiari to reunite with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets.

The Jets Would Have Ample Draft Assets to Do Whatever They Wanted

As it currently stands, the green and white only have five draft selections in 2024. That isn’t much to work with.

However, they could get three additional compensatory picks, all in the seventh round, next month. Plus a potential trade down like this projected scenario could provide them a historic haul of assets to work with.

This would give them their second-round pick back that they originally sent to the Packers in the Rodgers deal plus a lot more.

The cherry on top of this sundae would be the acquisition of Bakhitiari. Gang Green has a void at the offensive tackle spot and when healthy the veteran NFL’er has proven to be a stud.

“Longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari will likely be released if he isn’t dealt. He’s 33 and knee issues have limited him to only 13 games over the past three seasons. Bakhtiari’s market may be limited to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, but Green Bay would be foolish not to kick the tires on a deal,” Bleacher Report explained.

Bakhtiari would be a nice piece to add to the offensive tackle room, but the Jets would be silly to rely on him as a starter. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy and Gang Green dealt with plenty of those issues in the trenches last year.

There would have to be more to this offensive line plan for this trade to be considered a potential success.

Potential Wrench in the Plan, Jets Draft Strategy Revealed?

Green Bay’s motivation to pull off this trade-up is all about the offensive line.

“We’d love to see Green Bay make a major move up in Round 1, because it could potentially yield an elite tackle prospect like Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Notre Dame’s Joe Alt,” the BR NFL Scouting staff explained.

That might be a bitter pill for the Jets to swallow if it were to transpire. New York is also seeking offensive line help this offseason.

Would they be cool handing off a top-tier O-Line prospect to the Packers instead of adding it themselves for Rodgers’ protection?

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, some of the buzz down at the Senior Bowl suggested that general manager Joe Douglas “could trade down” in the first round. That would open the door for the team to add some draft picks and settle for a lower-tier offensive lineman instead.

Here is a very JUICY bit of info from Rich Cimini of ESPN: "One school of thought making the rounds is #Jets GM Joe Douglas could trade down, take Taliese Fuaga or Tyler Guyton in the middle of the first round, and recoup a second-round pick. Currently, the Jets don't have a… pic.twitter.com/VnRKYI4nUA — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 4, 2024

This latest insider nugget lends credence to the idea of the Jets trading down in round one for the first time during Douglas’ tenure with the team.