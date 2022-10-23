Jets Deliver Young Weapon for Patrick Mahomes in Proposed Trade

With the 2022 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is looking to make a move.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Douglas has successfully pulled off a trade each of the last three years ahead of the deadline. Can he make it a fourth straight?

A Tasty Chiefs-Jets Trade Sends Patrick Mahomes WR Denzel Mims

On the latest episode of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast presented by Pro Football Focus, the two co-hosts talked about potential trades that could happen ahead of the deadline.

One of the deals that were discussed was a trade between the Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Connor Rogers suggested that the Chiefs can go get wide receiver Denzel Mims in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft choice:

“This is more of a buy low but it is something I think the Chiefs could use. I’m going to have them trade a fifth-round pick for Denzel Mims on the Jets. Joe Douglas doesn’t trade guys that he took on day two of the draft for day three picks. So there might be some conditional terms here if Mims goes off with the Chiefs it can become a fourth-rounder. I just think they could use a field stretcher. Once again this is buying low on someone who was taken in the second round that has deep speed and contested catch ability. He just can’t get on the field with the Jets. If the Chiefs can’t make that impact move [ahead of the deadline] this is the move you make.”

.@ConnorJRogers proposed a #Jets, #Chiefs deadline trade: Denzel Mims 🔁 conditional 2023 5th that can become a 4th, ‘a buy low & they could use a field stretcher’ + @TampaBayTre, ‘shoot you get Patrick Mahomes anything can happen’ 🤣: 🎥 @PFF_NFLSE #TakeFlight #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UVyK8XyI4y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 23, 2022

While the former Baylor product hasn’t thrived with the Jets, there is a real possibility that he could pop with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.

Denzel Mims Has a Chance One Way or Another for the Jets

It is important to note that the podcast was recorded prior to the Elijah Moore news. The young Jets wide receiver requested a trade due to a lack of usage and production in this offense.

However, the deal still makes sense.

With Moore sitting out this week versus the Denver Broncos, Mims will now step up to the plate and be active for the first time this season.

If the former Baylor product can deliver in his first opportunity on Sunday, then the Jets could flip him ahead of the deadline.

While the Jets wanted a fourth-round pick earlier in the offseason, this could be the best of both worlds. In this proposed deal, you get a fifth-rounder and if Mims performs well with freaking Mahomes throwing him the ball, a good bet, then you get the fourth-rounder you were seeking.

Mims reiterated to ESPN this week that his trade request which he made public before the season is “still on the table.” So obviously he would still prefer a change of scenery and this could be an opportunity to satisfy all parties involved.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said multiple teams expressed interest at the beginning of the season but weren’t able to strike a deal. However, he still listed him as a “name to watch” ahead of the deadline on November 1.