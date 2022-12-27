Ex-Jets Coach Sends Reminder Ahead of Revenge Game: ‘They Sent Me Packing’

The north remembers.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked if quarterback Geno Smith will have a little more juice this week facing his former squad the New York Jets.

Carroll said, “I don’t know if he gets up any more than I do.” The longtime NFL coach added that he was “there for a while, too. They sent me packing. Geno and I, we might ride this one out together.”

Asked about Geno Smith getting up a lil more for a game vs. the Jets, Pete joked: “I don’t know if he gets up any more than I do." Pete started laughing. "I was there for a while, too. They sent me packing. Geno and I, we might ride this one out together." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 26, 2022

Pete Carroll Has an Opportunity at Sweet Jets Revenge

Back in 1994, Carroll got his first opportunity as a head coach in the NFL with the Jets.

Prior to being elevated, he had served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 1990. Gang Green got off to a 6-5 start under Carroll but everything collapsed like a used lawn chair after the infamous Dan Marino fake spike game in Week 13.

Gang Green would go on to lose all of their remaining games in that campaign falling to 6-10. Carroll was fired after just one season.

Eventually, it all worked out for Carroll who rose to fame for his run as the head coach at USC. Most recently he has served as the Seahawks’ head coach since 2010 which was highlighted by a Super Bowl victory in 2014 against the Denver Broncos.

On Sunday the Seahawks will welcome the Jets in Week 17 in a do-or-die game for both team’s playoff hopes.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.