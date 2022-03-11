The New York Jets will be aggressive this offseason, but the question is how aggressive?

With nine selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft and a boatload of cash, Gang Green has the ammo to do almost anything they want over the next couple of months.

One analyst decided to play general manager and threw a deal together that could rattle a lot of cages in the NFL.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Massive Deal to Consider





Play



Video Video related to proposed trade has jets sending multiple picks for cowboys star 2022-03-11T06:00:36-05:00

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put together the top hypothetical trade packages for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

In the Jets’ example, he had them trading away the No. 38 overall pick in the second round and a 2023 third-rounder in exchange for the talented wideout.

This was one of three teams that were listed as potential trade partners in the article. Although the strange thing about the Jets deal is they paid more than the other two teams that were listed (Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns) for no apparent reason.

Regardless, that would be a steep price to pay, but they would be receiving in return a dynamic proven weapon.

Cooper is only 27 years old (will turn 28 by the start of the 2022 season) and has been a rockstar since entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

This would provide Zach Wilson a bonafide top wide receiver that could have major ripple effects on the rest of the offense and of course the youngster’s development.

Hold the Line





Play



Video Video related to proposed trade has jets sending multiple picks for cowboys star 2022-03-11T06:00:36-05:00

Just because the Jets have a lot of picks, that doesn’t mean they have to light them on fire.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first one to break the news that the Cowboys planned on cutting Cooper outright.

He later added that a trade was “not likely.”

With that being said, why in God’s green earth would they give up two premium picks for a player that might shake free on the open market?

As Jane Slater noted on Twitter the Cowboys have received plenty of trade calls on Cooper, which isn’t overly surprising.

The one benefit to trading for a player who is destined to be cut is avoiding the bidding war and fighting with other teams. In theory, if you trade for Cooper you get his rights and as part of those negotiations, you can fix the contract.

If that were to happen perhaps the Jets would have to surrender a mid-rounder like a fourth or fifth. That could make a lot of sense to avoid the hoopla, but giving up two super valuable picks? That just isn’t going to happen.

There is no question that the Jets would be a better football team with Cooper on it, but we’ll see how things develop over the next two weeks.

The Cowboys are in no rush to get anything done here, they have the benefit of time. Cooper’s $20 million salary cap hit doesn’t become guaranteed until the fifth day of the new league year, so Dallas can wait all the way until then to make a decision on his future.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Urged to Trade for $64 Million Playmaking WR