Projecting Jets Offensive Depth Chart: Youth, Talent Reign Supreme

Youth and talent on the New York Jets offense? What planet are we living on? What year is it?

These are all natural questions after reading that headline, but pinch yourselves Jets fans, this isn’t a dream.

The hype train is full steam ahead just a few weeks ahead of training camp at the end of July.

With that being said, let’s take a whack at projecting the offensive depth chart for the team ahead of camp and the preseason.

Diving in on the Skill Position Players and Beyond





The Jets hit the reset button on the offense as a whole and that has created a ton of excitement heading into training camp. Although it is worth noting this group will be led by new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur who has never called a game during his NFL career to date.

This will be a learning experience that will have its’ fair share of hiccups. Although after surviving the Adam Gase experience over the last two years, I’m sure anything LaFleur cooks up will be better than what we’ve had to deal with.

Quarterback

Zach Wilson (starter), James Morgan

No surprise here, the former BYU Football stud is set to be thrown into the fire from the outset. Right now James Morgan, a second-year player out of FIU, is slated to be the backup. Although that could change with a late trade or cap casualty of a veteran passer.

Running back

Tevin Coleman (starter), Michael Carter, Ty Johnson

The veteran placeholder has a leg up in this running back competition heading into camp. Although if history is any indicator, it’s only a matter of time before Coleman gets hurt again.

If and when that happens there’s a very talented scheme fit running back waiting in the wings in MC1. Also, don’t rule out Ty Johnson who is an explosive player that’ll find his way on the field.

Fullback

Trevon Wesco (starter)

The return of the fullback to the Jets roster is the storyline not getting enough traction this offseason! The versatile Trevon Wesco has made the transition from tight end to do-it-all fullback.

He’s no Kyle Juszczyk, but the Jets will take what they can get. Wesco is likely going to do a little bit of everything: blocking, catching passes, and the occasional short-yardage situation.

Wide receiver

Corey Davis (starter), Keelan Cole

Elijah Moore (starter), Jamison Crowder

Denzel Mims (starter), Vyncint Smith

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but Elijah Moore has arguably been the most impressive player in camp thus far. He’s played so well that you can’t possibly keep him off the field.

While LaFleur has suggested you can play Jamison Crowder and Moore on the field at the same time, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be co-starters. Corey Davis will be the alpha of this group and is a perfect fit for what they want to do in the play-action passing game and tough contested opportunities.

People have overreacted to the Denzel Mims story. He’s going to be a major cog in this passing attack. It’ll be interesting to see how the Jets utilize him throughout the season. Huge shoutout to Keelan Cole who has flashed big-time throughout this offseason process when given opportunities.

Tight end

Chris Herndon (starter), Tyler Kroft, Kenny Yeboah

This is the weakest position on the offense and it’s filled with uncertainty. Even the most optimistic Herndon fans have to be reeling after a super disappointing 2020 season that was littered with inconsistencies, drops, and fumbles.

Kroft is a reliable, yet unspectacular veteran that can do everything. While the big shocker is an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss making noise and making the team. There isn’t a ton of proven commodities at the position which opens the door for Yeboah.

Filtering Through Trench Warfare

This is arguably the most improved unit on the team from 2020 to 2021. Not just in terms of starters, but also depth.

Left tackle

Mekhi Becton (starter), George Fant

As long as Mekhi Becton stays healthy, the Jets have a player they believe can be one of the top left tackles in all of football. When you watch the tape it’s hard to disagree with that narrative.

George Fant has gone from starter to swing tackle and that guarantees the best offensive tackle depth the team has had in a very long time.

Left guard

Alijah Vera-Tucker (starter), Alex Lewis

Speaking of optimism, did you see the reaction from head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas when they successfully traded up to grab the big man out of USC?

AVT plugs right in at left guard which puts incumbent starter Alex Lewis on the bench. He’ll have an opportunity to slug things out at right guard, but if he doesn’t seize a starting role he’ll be a valued backup with experience.

Center

Connor McGovern (starter), Dan Feeney

The Jets absolutely refused to replace McGovern or move him to guard by getting a natural center in free agency or the 2021 NFL draft. The team believes he’ll play better in this scheme and with better talent around him. We’ll have to wait and see if they’re right.

Dan Feeney has been the cult hero of the Jets fan base over the last few months with his entertaining beer-chugging videos. It’s unlikely he becomes a starter in 2021, outside of injury, but he’s another guy who has over 57 games of starting experience.

Right guard

Greg Van Roten (starter), Cameron Clark

This is one of the hottest training camp battles to watch. Greg Van Roten is the significant favorite to walk away with the starting gig. While he’ll have plenty of competition, GVR should be the guy.

This is no doubt the weakest cog in the offensive line machine for the Jets. Although if everyone else in the trenches plays up to their potential, they’ll be able to carry whoever survives the right guard battle.

Cameron Clark is the guy we all want to be the starter as a former fourth-round pick of the Joe Douglas regime. Although it’s hard to predict what he’ll be since he hasn’t played a single snap since being taken in the 2020 NFL draft. A total mystery that will have to be figured out in camp.





Right tackle

Morgan Moses (starter), Chuma Edoga

You don’t normally acquire a game-changing piece in late June, but that’s exactly what the Jets were able to accomplish when they signed veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

He’s a proven commodity that immediately brings stability to the offensive tackle position and some much-needed insurance just in case of a Becton injury.

Chuma Edoga is on the roster bubble and may not make the final 53. There’s no questioning the talent, but he hasn’t been able to put it together in his limited opportunities.

