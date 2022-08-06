Jets Fan Favorite Making ‘Football Comeback’ With New Team Role

A longtime New York Jets fan-favorite is making a unique football comeback.

On July 30 team reporters Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen announced on Training Camp Live that former wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is joining the “Jets content team” ahead of 2022:

A Warm Reception

The 30-year-old officially left the game of football back in August of 2020. However, his last snaps as a member of the Jets were in 2019.

Enunwa suffered a neck injury during the 2019 season opener versus the Buffalo Bills. He missed that entire campaign and was expected to return in 2020. Unfortunately in May, he was placed on the PUP list and it was announced that Enunwa would be forced to miss that entire season as well.

Ultimately he was forced into early retirement due to complications from that neck injury.

Now after a few years away from the game, Enunwa is back on the other side of the fence doing media.

His specific contributions to the Jets content team will be serving as an analyst on the pre and post-game shows on all of the official NYJ platforms throughout the 2022 season. Enunwa will work alongside senior reporter Eric Allen for those studio shows.

The former Nebraska product entered the NFL back in 2014 as the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round.

He was a part of the infamous “Idzik-12” man draft class. Despite some arguing from Rex Ryan that they should package these picks and move around the draft, former GM John Idzik decided to stand pat and selected 12 players in a single class.

10 of those players were immediate draft busts and were eventually washed out of the league. Enunwa and offensive lineman Dakota Dozier (who has carved out a solid career as a reserve and occasional starter) was the only success stories.

Finding the Next Glue Guy

Enunwa’s career may have been short, but his fire shined bright during his time in the league.

The former Cornhusker spent five years in the NFL, all with the Jets, and created an undeniable legacy. Enunwa was tough as nails, never went down on first contact, and always seemed to make the tough catch.

He was a favorite among the fans because he always fought for every yard and came from humble beginnings. Enunwa was a player that was incredibly relatable to the common fan and an easy guy to root for.

It’ll be fun to see him on the other side of the broadcast table analyzing today’s Jets. Enunwa should be able to bring a very unique perspective to the table that’ll be a welcomed sight for fans.

Now the Jets need to try to find their own version of Enunwa in 2022. A scrappy glue guy that can galvanize the locker room and create an infectious attitude that their team can take on the world.

