Jets Veteran Starter Carted off Field After Serious Injury vs. Bengals

A key New York Jets veteran starter was just seriously hurt during the Week 3 home game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker Quincy Williams crumpled to the ground in the third quarter after a pass breakup. The injury appeared serious as the Jets sideline rushed to put an air-cast around his leg and ultimately he had to be carted off of the field.

The cast is around Quincy Williams' left leg. He is being carted off now. #Jets. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 25, 2022

Williams had a towel drenched over his head as he was carted to the locker room.

Quincy Williams Carted off the Field

Williams was having the best game of his 2022 season:

Seven total tackles

Six of those solo

1 quarterback hit

1 tackle for loss

Beyond the stats, Williams was flying around and delivering some thundering blows.

Williams had an “ankle injury” according to the CBS television broadcast and was listed as doubtful to return. With how the veteran reacted and the medical staff going to the air-cast so quickly he is likely out for the foreseeable future.

The former Murray State product is in the last year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. Gang Green originally claimed him off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the start of last season.

He immediately ascended the linebacker depth chart and became a key cog last year. The criticism of his game was the reckless nature of his play. Williams is always going a million miles an hour which can oftentimes get him into trouble.

However, the good thing about his game is the speed and hit stick he brings to the table. This offseason he really worked on understanding what he’s seeing which was supposed to take his game to the next level.

Next Man up Mentality: Kwon Alexander Enters the Chat

We’ll have to wait and see what medical updates come later, but it appears the Jets will have to embrace a next-man-up mentality.

The guy who is likely to assume that starting role is veteran linebacker, Kwon Alexander. He was another late pickup in the free agency process during training camp.

There were some flirtations between Alexander and the Jets throughout the offseason due to the connective tissue with head coach Robert Saleh from their time in San Francisco.

It just took a little while for the deal to come to fruition. The Jets offered a minimum deal but Kwon wanted to fully explore his other offers before committing to the green and white.

The good news is he should be able to sustain the level of play, if not play even better. Alexander is a savvy veteran who knows the system and has excelled in limited opportunities.

Fans have been calling for him to get more run on the starting defense since training camp. Alexander is a guy that was brought in not just for his ability on the field but also for his leadership skills.

He is a vocal player that can increase the level of play of those around him. That’s an invaluable quality and one that Saleh valued greatly as they were considering bringing him in.