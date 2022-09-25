Jets First Rounder Challenges Coaching Staff Amid Bengals Collapse

The New York Jets came crashing back down to earth after their 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

During the blowout, things got pretty feisty on the sideline. Former first-rounder Quinnen Williams was caught on the CBS television broadcast screaming at defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

The Jets big man had to be held back by teammates during the exchange:

#Jets Quinnen Williams & DL coach Aaron Whitecotton got in into a yelling match on the sideline. Had to be separated. First time I’ve seen Quinnen explode like that: 🎥 @NFLonCBS #TakeFlight #CINvsNYJ #Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ALNhak8GZq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 25, 2022

Robert Saleh Provides Clarity on the Quinnen Williams Situation

That sideline exchange was captured moments after the Jets sent the house on a third and seven call from the Bengals’ 44-yard line.

Joe Burrow found wide receiver, Tyler Boyd, across the middle for what appeared to be a 10-yard gain but it became much more than that.

Cornerback Michael Carter II was in coverage and safety Jordan Whitehead came up to make the massive tackle after the catch, but he didn’t wrap up.

Boyd bounced off the tackle attempt and took it 56 yards to the house for the touchdown.

TYLER BOYD KEEPS GOING AFTER THE CONTACT 😤 56 yard TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GAinI0nM9w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Cincinnati went up 14-6 after the play and head coach Robert Saleh said in the postgame presser that play was the reason for the explosive conversation:

“We sent a pressure which led to that 60-yard touchdown. Quinnen is a competitor, he was challenging for a four-man rush. He just wanted to rush four [in that situation] so he could get an opportunity to win his one-on-one. So I love the fire, I love all of it, obviously, we don’t need them jawing at each other but he’s being competitive so he was fine.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said DL Quinnen Williams was ‘challenging us as coaches’ about a defensive play call decision which Saleh said he embraces + ‘I love the fire, love all of it obviously we don’t need them jawing at each other’ (DL coach Aaron Whitecotton): 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/bXyYLy18ZJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 25, 2022

Saleh was then asked for some more clarification on the situation by the media:

“He was challenging us as coaches to give him his four-man rush so he can go win his one-on-one. Which deservedly he’s not wrong. Challenge us and … he’s fine.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.